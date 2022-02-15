Letter: Banning critical race theory in the classroom is wrong for North Dakota high schoolers

We Americans are quite gullible and many of us have deep racial feelings that were imbedded in us early in life, the same as our religious beliefs. Politicians exploit all of these feelings. The anxiety over critical race theory got me to thinking. Years ago as a WASP student, I was basically brainwashed by almost every history teacher I was exposed to. They never attempted to explain to me that the history I was learning was written by people who were simply expressing their viewpoint on history, not always supported by factual information. I was taught improperly about why America was first settled, and I was taught almost nothing about slavery and its horrors. I was never taught that I should always question everything I read and hear. I completed college in 1958, but wasn’t truly educated. Instead of worrying about a problem that doesn’t exist, for example, “critical race theory,” our leaders should be focusing on teaching our school children “critical thinking” skills while purifying our American history programs that were, and probably still are, replete with serious inaccuracies.

