Tyson Foods ends mask mandate for some workers, but not at meat plants

Billed as the first and only company to produce nutrient-dense plant-based meat with sustainable hemp as its top ingredient, Planet Based Foods has launched its debut frozen food line consisting of five SKUs: The Original Hemp Burger, lightly seasoned with a mix of garlic, onion and smoked paprika; The Green Chili Southwest Burger, featuring natural seasoning and fresh, zesty slices of green pepper; Breakfast Sausage Hemp Patties, seasoned with smoked paprika and black pepper; The Italian Crumble, spiced with fennel and herbs and suitable for topping pizzas or folding into pasta sauce; and The Original Crumble, lightly seasoned with a mix of garlic, onion and smoked paprika, and an appropriate addition to tacos or stir-fries. Planet Based Foods’ innovative production process is the first to use hemp seed, along with pea protein and brown rice, to maximize nutrients and fiber, with zero waste. The hemp meat delivers high-performance nutrition, including protein, fiber and omega 3-6-9 fats, with no soy, gluten or GMO ingredients. After first introducing The Original Hemp Burger at Stout Burgers & Beers locations across Southern California in 2021 and responding to diner feedback, Planet Based Foods has now made its hemp-based meat more widely available to consumers. The suggested retail price is $7.99 for two 4-ounce patties of The Original Hemp Burger or The Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger, four Breakfast Sausage Hemp Patties, or an 8-ounce pouch of The Italian Hemp Crumble or The Original Crumble. Founded in 2019 by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant veteran Ted Cash, Planet Based Foods represents the culmination of six years of research and development around how to use hemp seed in plant-based meat applications.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO