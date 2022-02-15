U.S. to allow advanced headlights after Toyota petition

Tesla Inc. stock took another dive below $900 on Thursday following news U.S. highway safety authorities have opened up an investigation into "phantom braking." The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it had received 354 complaints over the past nine months of Model 3s and Model Ys suddenly and unexpectedly braking in response to imaginary highway hazards. The EVs were equipped with Autopilot, Tesla's suite of advanced driver assistance systems, NHTSA said. "The complaints allege that while utilizing the ADAS features including adaptive cruise control, the vehicle unexpectedly applies its brakes while driving at highway speeds. Complainants report that the rapid deceleration can occur without warning, at random, and often repeatedly in a single drive cycle," the agency said. Tesla shares have lost more than 15% so far this year and hold to gains of around 12% in the past 12 months, contrasting with an advance of around 13% for the S&P 500 index in the last 12 months and index's losses of about 7% for the year.

