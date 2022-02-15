ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. to allow advanced headlights after Toyota petition

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said it would allow advanced headlights known as “adaptive driving beams” to be...

Reuters

Ford, Toyota halt some output as U.S., Canada warn on trucker protests

WINDSOR/OTTAWA/WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ford and Toyota on Wednesday both said they were halting some production as anti-coronavirus mandate protesters blocked U.S-Canada border crossings that have prompted warnings from Washington and Ottawa of economic damage. Many pandemic-weary Western countries will soon mark two years of restrictions as copycat protests...
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

US finally allows use of modern matrix headlights

U.S. regulators are finally allowing advanced headlight technology in new cars, accelerating a process begun with the passage of a new infrastructure law late last year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) formally approved use of adaptive headlights Tuesday following a petition from Toyota, Reuters reported. That petition was filed in 2013, showing how long the regulatory battle over adaptive headlights has dragged on.
CARS
Toyota halts production at Kentucky, Ontario plants after COVID protests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it is suspending production through Saturday at its plants in Ontario and Kentucky due to supply issues stemming from trucking protests. The largest Japanese automaker said it is “experiencing multiple dropped logistics routes across the supply base, so it’s not...
KENTUCKY STATE
Motor1.com

Adaptive LED Headlights Finally Get NHTSA Approval In The US

The benefits of adaptive headlights are well-known throughout the world, save for the United States where such lights are illegal. That is, they were illegal, but not anymore. Last November, the sprawling $1 billion infrastructure bill for the US was signed into law, and it contained a measure to tweak the outdated rule keeping adaptive headlights off US roads. However, a new rule needed to replace it before going official. And it's now official.
CARS
PennLive.com

U.S. approves high-tech headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers

DETROIT — Anyone who has ever been temporarily blinded by high-beam headlights from an oncoming car will be happy to hear this. U.S. highway safety regulators are about to allow new high-tech headlights that can automatically tailor beams so they focus on dark areas of the road and don’t create glare for oncoming drivers.
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Smart Adaptive Headlights Will Soon Brighten U.S. Roads

Adaptive driving beam (ADB) headlights, also known as smart headlights, can shine more light onto the road ahead without blinding the drivers of oncoming cars. But until now, an outdated federal regulation meant that the headlights couldn’t be used in the U.S., even though the technology has been available for years in Europe and Canada.
CARS
Ars Technica

The US will finally allow adaptive beam headlights on new cars

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is finally poised to legalize adaptive beam headlights in the US. On Tuesday, the NHTSA announced that it has issued a final rule that will update the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, which currently only allow for "dumb" high- and low-beam lights. Adaptive beam...
CARS
Axios

U.S. clears way for automakers to install smart headlights

The Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a rule Tuesday to allow adaptive driving beam headlights, or smart headlights, in the U.S. Why it matters: The technology, which relies on sensors and LED light, will help prevent crashes by allowing better illumination of pedestrians, animals...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Feds Approve Adaptive Headlights After 10 Year Fight

The Feds work in mysterious ways. Especially when it comes to lighting, we lag way behind because the Feds don’t like change, and are afraid with that change will come more highway deaths. But adaptive headlights have been used in Europe since 2006. Today, after much fighting by the automakers in favor of adding them, the Feds have finally approved adaptive lighting.
CARS
torquenews.com

Battle for 3rd place: Kia vs Toyota vs GM In 2022 U.S. Plug-In Vehicle Market

After Tesla and Ford, GM had the best selling fully electric vehicle in the U.S. in 2021, the Chevy Bolt, at 24,803 combined for the two different models (EV and EUV). Thus, GM has set a precedent and may be able to compete for one of the top spots in 2022 BEV sales too, depending.
CARS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
MarketWatch

Tesla dips below $900 after NHTSA 'phantom braking' news

Tesla Inc. stock took another dive below $900 on Thursday following news U.S. highway safety authorities have opened up an investigation into "phantom braking." The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it had received 354 complaints over the past nine months of Model 3s and Model Ys suddenly and unexpectedly braking in response to imaginary highway hazards. The EVs were equipped with Autopilot, Tesla's suite of advanced driver assistance systems, NHTSA said. "The complaints allege that while utilizing the ADAS features including adaptive cruise control, the vehicle unexpectedly applies its brakes while driving at highway speeds. Complainants report that the rapid deceleration can occur without warning, at random, and often repeatedly in a single drive cycle," the agency said. Tesla shares have lost more than 15% so far this year and hold to gains of around 12% in the past 12 months, contrasting with an advance of around 13% for the S&P 500 index in the last 12 months and index's losses of about 7% for the year.
TRAFFIC
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Volkswagen Keeps Cheating: Gets $1 Billion Fine This Time

The General Court of the European Union dismissed all arguments by Volkswagen claiming it shouldn’t pay $992 million in fines. This week a lower court found VW’s truck maker Scania guilty of price-fixing with other manufacturers for over 14 years. The courts and EU antitrust regulators have called it a “cartel.” Let’s be honest; VW just can’t seem to run its business by the rules, as we’ve seen worldwide with its Dieselgate scandals. And now this.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS

