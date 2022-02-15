Boat Banter: We Talk to the Creators of the $300,000 Arc One Electric

Zin Boats combines contemporary boatbuilding materials and an all-electric drive system to create two customizable boats: the Z2T (that’s “T” for “tender”) and the Z2R (with “R” for “runabout”). The Z2T, which is 18 inches longer than the Z2R, has a centerline helm and accommodates 10 people, while the Z2R has seating for five and a helm offset to starboard. Both boats are hand-built with carbon fiber and propelled by 55 kW Torqeedo electric motors that are powered by 40.5 kW BMW i3 batteries. The builder says that for the Z2T, which weighs 1,850 pounds, this drive system translates to a 25-knot top hop and a range of 52 to 70 nautical miles; for the Z2R, which weighs 1,750 pounds, this setup has a top speed of 30 knots and a range of 70 to 100 nautical miles. Both boats are designed to be trailered or beached. Zin Boats lets buyers customize items such as topsides colors, upholstery and stitching to match their primary yacht.

