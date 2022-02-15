ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Intel to acquire Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 billion deal

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel has agreed to buy Tower Semiconductor...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Day In Market History: The Cisco Systems IPO

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 1990, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) held its IPO. Where The Market Was: The S&P 500 was at 332.72 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at...
STOCKS
Reuters

Intel’s Tower deal comes up strategically short

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Intel has a tower to climb. Buying an Israeli chipmaker of that name is a literal but probably ineffective way to do it. Once the dominant cutting-edge chip firm, Intel has lost its technology lead. At the same time, the $200 billion company is undergoing a transformation as new-ish Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger attempts to turn it into a contract manufacturer for others’ products. As a statement of intent, Gelsinger’s $5.4 billion acquisition of Tower Semiconductor(TSEM.TA) shows his seriousness about the latter challenge. But with a year or more until closing, Intel can’t bet on this deal to fix its flaws – and Tower could introduce new ones.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tower Semiconductor#Squawk On The Street#Cnbc
Reuters

Billionaire Soros buys stake in EV startup Rivian

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - (This Feb. 11 story has been corrected to delete reference to consumer vehicles in second paragraph) Billionaire investor George Soros bought nearly 20 million shares of electric truck startup Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, securities filings showed Friday. The...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Alibaba rises as SoftBank says it will not sell stake in the company

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares rose in premarket trading on Wednesday after SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) said there was no link between Alibaba's decision to register 1 billion new American depository shares, or ADS, and it selling the stake it owns in the company. "The registration of the ADR conversion facility, including its size,...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid the Automotive Chip Shortage, and 1 to Watch

NXP Semiconductors earns about half of its revenue from automotive chips. Automotive chip shortages have helped power Texas Instruments' considerable dividend growth. GlobalFoundries has brought about massive revenue increases from automotive chips. The empty lots at new car dealerships have attracted the attention of most Americans regardless of whether they...
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

SoftBank Mulls $8 Billion Margin Loan as Part of Arm IPO - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp is asking banks vying to be part of a potential listing of Arm Ltd to underwrite a margin loan of about $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Earlier this month, SoftBank sought to list Arm after scrapping plans to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Cooperman, Lone Pine among funds that dumped Meta before earnings rout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire Leon Cooperman, hedge fund Lone Pine Capital, and mutual fund manager Polen Capital were among firms that greatly reduced their positions in Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, potentially protecting them from some losses during the company’s record one-day plunge in Feb, according to securities filings released on Monday.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy