Chipotle just opened its 3,000th store. It has 4,000 left to go

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's finally time to cut the cord with your old upright vacuum—you know, the outdated cleaning gadget that forces you to plug into an outlet every time you go a little too far. With a cordless vacuum, you get the freedom of cleaning your entire home in one fell swoop, picking up everything from pet hair to tracked-in debris. If you're just not satisfied with your existing cleaning gadget, the Hoover Onepwr Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum should definitely be on your radar.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO