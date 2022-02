The jobs report was much stronger than feared. After being billed as what was supposed to be an Omicron impacted weak job report, we got the complete opposite, and the ramifications are potentially huge. The bond market was specifically caught off guard by the 467,000 jobs created in January, which was significantly better than the estimates of 150,000. On Top of that, December was revised higher to 510,000 from 199,000. A miss this was not.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO