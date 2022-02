Moderna stock (NASDAQ: MRNA) has declined by almost 40% thus far in 2022 and currently trades at about $142 per share. The sell-off is driven by a couple of factors. Investors are clearly looking past vaccine stocks as the big initial vaccination drive of the early pandemic is now behind us. The now dominant omicron virus variant results in a lower rate of severe disease and a recent study indicated that booster doses of Covid-19 shots from both Moderna and Pfizer saw efficacy decline in about four months. This is raising concerns regarding the sustainability of vaccine demand. Separately, surging U.S. inflation and the prospect of multiple interest rate hikes also aren’t helping stocks such as Moderna. Moreover, insiders including Moderna’s top executives have been offloading shares and this has also been putting pressure on the stock.

