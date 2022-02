Sotheby's announced Wednesday that an auction of 200 pairs of the Louis Vuitton and Nike "Air Force 1" sneaker created by late US designer Virgil Abloh had fetched a total of $25 million. A spokesman for the auction house told AFP that the most paid for one of the pairs was more than $350,000 during the online sale that ran from January 26 to February 8. The sums greatly exceed the initial estimates of Sotheby's, which had started the bidding at $2,000 and had predicted they would sell for between $5,000 and $15,000 a pair. In the end, the sneakers, which ranged in size from five to 18, averaged more than $100,000 per shoe. The cheapest sold for just over $75,000.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO