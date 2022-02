A major storm system is set to charge across the Lower 48 on Wednesday through Friday, causing temperatures to spike before crashing as winter eradicates the first breaths of spring. The clashing air masses will bring inclement weather, with severe thunderstorms, flooding, heavy snow and strong winds all likely across a zone from the Southwest and the Rockies through the South and Midwest and into northern New England.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO