ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Producer Prices Rose 1.0% in January

aba.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Producer Price Index for final demand increased 1.0% in January, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 9.7%...

bankingjournal.aba.com

Comments / 0

Related
aba.com

Industrial Production Increases in January

Industrial production increased 1.4% in December after declining 0.1% in November. Total industrial production in December was 4.1% higher than its year-earlier level, and 2.1% above pre-pandemic levels. Manufacturing output rose 0.2% in January. Durable manufacturing, nondurable manufacturing, and other manufacturing (publishing and logging) each recorded increases of 0.2%. The...
INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Inflation: Food prices are ‘high and going higher,’ strategist says

Food prices drove much of the inflation rise in January, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And there's no relief is in sight for consumers struggling with sky-high food expenses, says one strategist. “Part of the problem beyond the cost of raw materials is the...
BUSINESS
erienewsnow.com

No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America's rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America's producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#The Producer#Producer Price Index
Reuters

U.S. manufacturing output rises moderately in January

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories increased moderately in January as motor vehicle output fell for a second straight month amid an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors. Manufacturing output gained 0.2% last month after dipping 0.1% in December, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had...
ECONOMY
fox4now.com

Wholesale prices up 9.7% in past 12 months, exceeding estimates

Wholesale prices are up nearly 10% over the past year. The Labor Department released new numbers for January on Tuesday. Wholesale prices rose 1% from December to January, but 9.7% from January 2021 to January 2022. Prices for goods increased more than prices for services. Final demand energy prices rose...
ECONOMY
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

America First Policy Institute Statement on January Producer Price Index Report

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Today, Jim Carter, Director of the Center for American Prosperity at the America First Policy Institute issued the following statement after the release of January 2022 Producer Price Index (PPI) report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS):. “Another week and another brutal economic report showing...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
invezz.com

ROSE Price Prediction: is it a good buy in February 2022?

Binance Labs announced to participate in the Oasis Ecosystem Fund. ROSE/USD has weakened from $0.59 to $0.27 since January 15, 2022, and the current price stands at $0.29. Technically looking, ROSE remains in a bear market, and the risk of further decline still persists. Partnership with Binance Labs. Are you...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Wholesale prices jump 9.7% in January, further evidence of red-hot inflation

Wholesale prices accelerated again in January as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply chain snarls continued to fuel the highest inflation in decades. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, surged 9.7% in January from the year-ago period, slightly below the 12-year high of 9.8% notched in November and December. But in an unexpected turn, prices rose 1% in January on a monthly basis – well above the revised gain of 0.4% in December.
BUSINESS
Reuters

New Zealand homes sales and prices ease in January

WELLINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Compounding factors are influencing a decrease in house prices and sales activity in New Zealand, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday. Median nationwide house values were down 2.2% in January compared to the previous month, according to REINZ. Seasonally adjusted...
WORLD
Benzinga

Markets Eye Producer Price Index This Week

The U.S. government is scheduled to release the Producer Price Index for January at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. CNBC’s Dominic Chu said higher-than-expected data on consumer prices released last week sparked concerns of accelerated interest rates by the US Federal Reserve. Producer prices slowed to a monthly rate...
MARKETS
wfxb.com

Consumer Price Index Rose 7.5% in 2021

The Consumer Price Index rose 7.5% in the 12 months ending in January which is a near 40 year high. According to an announcement this morning from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 7.5% rise was the steepest annual price increase since February 1982 and worse than economists had predicted. Economists however are hopeful that the nation will reach the peak of the pandemic-era pricing in the early months of 2021. Food and energy prices increased by 6% between this January and last January making the largest increase since August 1982. Food rose 7% over the same period while energy rose 27% and a big factor of that was fuel oil and gasoline prices. Last month, prices increased across the board including for housing, furniture, used cars and healthcare while hotel rates fell.
GAS PRICE
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 30 cents to $89.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 77 cents to $91.55 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $2.65 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.82 a gallon. March natural gas fell 24 cents to $4.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Price inflation hits fresh produce

Inflation is raising the price of food, including fresh produce. Andy Ellen of the N.C. Retail Merchants Association joins Tim Boyum to talk about how N.C. grocers are handling inflation.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Rose In January

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. As we’ve discussed in previous Daily Dives, March 2020 was a significant catalyst...
CURRENCIES
mining-technology.com

Robotics hiring levels in the mining industry rose to a year-high in January 2022

The proportion of mining industry operations and technologies companies hiring for robotics related positions rose in January 2022 compared with the equivalent month last year. The proportion of mining industry operations and technologies companies hiring for robotics related positions rose in January 2022 compared with the equivalent month last year, with 19.4% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position.
ENGINEERING
raleighnews.net

US producers reveal what will happen to prices in 2022

Consumers may have to pay more for everything from candy to Kleenex amid soaring inflation. Major consumer product makers in the US announced this week they will raise prices more than previously proposed in 2022, announcing the news during post-earnings calls on fourth quarter results. Household chemicals maker Clorox said...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy