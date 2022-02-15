ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Britain reports 46,186 new COVID cases, 234 deaths

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Tuesday reported 46,186 new cases of COVID-19 and...

whtc.com

Reuters

Japan posts record daily COVID deaths but new infections slow

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan posted its deadliest day in the two-year COVID-19 pandemic, even as new infections from the Omicron-variant fueled wave declined. Newly recorded fatalities rose to 236 on Tuesday, according to a tally by national broadcaster NHK, exceeding the previous record of 216 on May 18 last year. Nearly 2,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Japan so far in February.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Lassa fever: First death confirmed in UK from new outbreak

A person from Bedfordshire has died after catching Lassa Fever, with the total number of confirmed cases in England now up to three, health officials have said.All identified cases are from the same family in the east of England and are linked to recent travel to west Africa, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Two cases were announced earlier in the week. A third individual, who has now died, was initially placed under “investigation” for the acute viral illness. UKHSA confirmed their diagnosis on Friday.The patient was being treated by Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. A spokesperson for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

England’s COVID-19 prevalence edges lower – ONS

LONDON (Reuters) – England’s COVID-19 prevalence was 1 in 20 people in the week ending Feb. 12, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, slightly lower than the 1 in 19 recorded the previous week. (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

New Zealand COVID vaccine protesters defy police ultimatum to leave parliament

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – An anti-vaccine mandate protest outside New Zealand’s parliament swelled in numbers on Wednesday, with hundreds of people ignoring a warning from police that their vehicles would be towed away if they did not leave voluntarily. Inspired by truckers’ demonstrations in Canada, protesters have blocked several...
WORLD
whtc.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam called on residents to “remain confident” and support her administration’s measures to contain a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, as daily infections surged by more than 40 times since the start of February. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19:...
WORLD
Reuters

Italy reports 28,630 coronavirus cases on Monday, 281 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 28,630 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 51,959 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 281 from 191. Italy has registered 151,296 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Covid-19 infections down overall but mixed picture across UK

The ONS infection survey is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus in the UK. Covid-19 infections have fallen slightly in England and Wales, but the trend is uncertain in Scotland and Northern Ireland, figures suggest. There is still a high prevalence of the virus across the country,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scotland records another 22 coronavirus deaths

Scotland has recorded 22 coronavirus-linked deaths and 7,144 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 10,566.There were 944 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 32 on the previous day, with 11 in intensive care, down two.In addition, 12 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care for longer than 28 days.Of the new cases reported on Thursday, 2,955 people tested positive through only a PCR test, 271 people through a PCR...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Two more virus-related deaths and 437 in hospital

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Two Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday. The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,156.
WORLD

