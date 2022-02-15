Britain reports 46,186 new COVID cases, 234 deaths

A person from Bedfordshire has died after catching Lassa Fever, with the total number of confirmed cases in England now up to three, health officials have said.All identified cases are from the same family in the east of England and are linked to recent travel to west Africa, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Two cases were announced earlier in the week. A third individual, who has now died, was initially placed under “investigation” for the acute viral illness. UKHSA confirmed their diagnosis on Friday.The patient was being treated by Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. A spokesperson for...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO