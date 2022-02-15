ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK’s Prince Andrew has reached a financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Andrew has reached...

The Independent

Royal fans point out ‘hypocrisy’ of Meghan and Harry’s treatment after Prince Andrew settlement

Royal fans are defending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and pointing out the “hypocrisy” in the way the royal couple was treated by the public, the press, and the royal family after Prince Andrew reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with Virginia Giuffre.The Queen’s son, who was accused of sexually abusing Giuffre, a Jeffrey Epstein victim, when she was underage, confirmed the settlement in a statement, in which he also said he regretted his association with the late paedophile.In light of the settlement, which is reported to be as high as £12m, many have taken the opportunity to point out the hypocrisy...
Entertainment Times

Prince Andrew Allegedly Worried Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s Legal Team Will Use Charlotte Briggs’ Claims Against Him

Prince Andrew is allegedly worried that Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s legal team could use his former maid’s damaging claims against him in court. In its Feb. 14 issue, Star claimed that Prince Andrew believes that Charlotte Brigg’s could make his sexual abuse lawsuit much worse than what it already is. After all, the Duke of York’s former maid accused him of being rude and entitled.
Prince Andrew
William James
England’s COVID-19 prevalence edges lower – ONS

LONDON (Reuters) – England’s COVID-19 prevalence was 1 in 20 people in the week ending Feb. 12, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, slightly lower than the 1 in 19 recorded the previous week. (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
Dutch used excessive violence in Indonesian War of Independence, study says

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A major historical review has found that the Dutch military engaged in “systematic and widespread use of extreme violence” during Indonesia’s 1945-1949 struggle for independence, and the Netherlands’ government at the time condoned it. The findings of the review by academics and...
Foreign tech firms without Russian offices face advertising ban within weeks

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia warned on Wednesday it would begin imposing advertising bans on large foreign technology companies that do not have official representation in the country by March, as Moscow advances efforts to exert greater control over the internet. Russian legislation has obliged foreign social media giants with...
New Zealand COVID vaccine protesters defy police ultimatum to leave parliament

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – An anti-vaccine mandate protest outside New Zealand’s parliament swelled in numbers on Wednesday, with hundreds of people ignoring a warning from police that their vehicles would be towed away if they did not leave voluntarily. Inspired by truckers’ demonstrations in Canada, protesters have blocked several...
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam called on residents to “remain confident” and support her administration’s measures to contain a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, as daily infections surged by more than 40 times since the start of February. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19:...
BBC

Richard Morris: Covid diplomat took his own life, inquest finds

A diplomat who vanished while working for the government's Covid taskforce took his own life, an inquest has found. The body of Richard Morris was discovered in a forest near to his home in Bentley, Hampshire, in August 2020. The 52-year-old former ambassador to Nepal was last seen running in...
WORLD
heatworld

Meghan Markle: 'I won’t curtsey to Queen Camilla'

They humbly shed their royal titles two years ago, but when it comes to showing humility or respect towards the royal family, it’s no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan sometimes miss the mark. In fact, the Queen is probably the only one who they’re willing to defer to....
