Protests

Writer opines on trucker protest

Argus Press
 3 days ago

What has the United States got in common with Canada and China? In Canada, Trudeau is so far left, he talks out of the left side of his mouth. He says he’ll fine truckers $100,000, put them in jail for a year...

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to “shut down” Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
CNN Sounds Alarm as Trucker Convoy Completely Blockades Busiest U.S.-Canada Bridge: This ‘Isn’t Something Biden Can Ignore’

The massive protest underway in Ottawa and across Canada began with truck drivers objecting to vaccine mandates in their profession before expanding to a much larger rejection of almost all covid restrictions. On Tuesday, it is the “Freedom Convoy” truckers in the forefront again, as the busiest bridge between the United States and Canada has been brought to a standstill by dozens of trucks.
The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
Ottawa police chief says ‘significant’ funding of truckers’ protest comes from US

Ottawa’s police chief says a “significant” amount of funding for the Canadian truckers’ protest has poured in from sympathisers in the United States.Thousands of demonstrators from across the country have occupied the city’s downtown area since last week to try and force a change to the country’s vaccine mandates.A GoFundMe account set up to back the Freedom Convoy has raised more than $10m, but a notice on it now says that it has been paused as the website reviews it to “ensure it complies with out terms of service and applicable laws and regulations.”“We are now aware of a...
Voices: Protesting Canadian truckers aren’t having a ‘working class revolution’ — the truth is a lot more strange

For the first time in living memory, the American right wants to emulate Canada. A convoy of truckers has descended on the Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest cross-border vaccine mandates which require them to show proof of vaccination before they can re-enter their home country after delivering goods to the United States. They remain ensconced there, continuing their disruptive demonstrations against the national government.For those folks south of the 49th parallel who likewise oppose measures to slow the spread of Covid, these truckers are nothing short of modern-day Bolsheviks standing up to Czar Trudeau II. “Few events in modern...
Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
An American Trucker Protest Could Happen Soon and Oklahoma May Just Lead the Way!

If you've been paying attention at all you're probably familiar with the Canadian Truckers and the protest convoy in the Great White North. If you haven't heard of it before and are wondering what's going on and what it's all about, it's basically a COVID-19 vaccine mandate protest. Truckers from all over Canada got together for a convoy from British Columbia to the Capitol in Ottawa protesting the government's vaccine mandates and other government overreaches which infringe upon individual freedom and liberty.
Canada truckers - live: Busiest US border crossing at standstill as protest now ‘something Biden can’t ignore’

Ottawa remains in a state of emergency as protesters in trucks opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continue to paralyse the centre of the Canadian capital.Hundreds of truckers have remained on the streets for 12 days. Residents are furious at the disruption and have successfully had an injunction granted banning the use of truck air horns.Mayor Jim Watson has asked the federal government to double the size of the police force to address what he called “an aggressive and hateful occupation of our neighbourhoods”.The “freedom convoy” has attracted support from many US Republicans including former President Donald Trump, who said...
Biden, Trudeau talk convoys as U.S. braces for Canadian-style protests

OTTAWA, Ont. — Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau compared notes Friday on trucker convoy protests and agreed to coordinate on shutting down the destabilizing demonstrations. The Canadian prime minister said he and the U.S. president spoke about the American and global influences behind a movement that has blocked key border crossings and occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks. Trudeau said he also spoke with Biden about the forced closure of three ports of entry, including the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.
Mike Lindell’s ‘pillows for truckers’ convoy detained at Canadian border and deported back to US

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell’s plan to send a truck full of pillows to Canada to show solidarity with the “Freedom Convoy” protesters hit a roadblock, after the Canadian authorities sent back his crew for being unvaccinated.Mr Lindell is the latest conservative figure to extend his support to the truckers in Canada, who are protesting the country’s vaccination mandates.He had earlier said in an interview with the Right Side Broadcasting Network on Saturday that he had attempted to get the pillows through to the truckers.“All of our employees are busy making pillows right now for the truckers in Canada....
