Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is selecting Fran Pastore to serve as chairperson of the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority Board of Directors. Pastore has been serving as a member of the board since its creation in 2019 as an appointee of Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, and most recently served in the leadership role as its vice chairperson. In taking the role of chairperson, she will succeed Josh Geballe, the former commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services (DAS) who recently stepped down from his position with the state to pursue a new professional opportunity.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO