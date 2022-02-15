ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles, boyfriend Jonathan Owens are engaged: 'The easiest yes'

By Sasha Savitsky
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Olympic athlete shared the exciting news on social media. "THE EASIEST YES!" Biles, 24, wrote alongside a picture of her boyfriend, Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens, proposing to her. "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed...

