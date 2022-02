The latest in Meta's compounding public relations woes, Texas is suing the tech giant over its use of facial recognition technology. State Attorney General Ken Paxton (you might remember him for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results), filed a lawsuit accusing Facebook's parent company of collecting "biometric identifiers" (such as facial geometry) from some 20 million Texans' photos and video uploads without permission, failing to disclose the practice, and sharing "users’ personal information to other entities who further exploited it."

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO