WCIA — Winter weather is forcing most of the IHSA girls’ basketball regional final games to be postponed across the area on Thursday. As of 10 a.m. there are only two games STILL ON (As of Thursday 10 a.m.): Class 2A Salem Regional Final:Robinson vs. Teutopolis 7p Class 3A Herrin Regional Final:Centralia vs. Mattoon 7p […]

BASKETBALL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO