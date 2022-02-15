ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TytoCare Receives CE Mark Approval for its Lung Sounds Analyzer Providing Clinicians with AI-Powered Decision Support During Remote Examinations

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

TytoCare, the global health care industry’s first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, announced that it received CE Mark approval for its AI-backed Tyto Lung Sounds Analyzer. The Tyto Lung Sounds Analyzer is a web-based software module that adds additional capabilities to the existing TytoCare...

