ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Preschool closes, apologizes after blackface activity

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts Montessori preschool has shut down and apologized after a classroom full of toddlers painted black faces on paper plates and held them up to their own faces as a celebration of Black History Month.

ICKids in Newton in a statement posted on Facebook and on the school’s front door Sunday said the “curriculum was not executed or completed in the manner that it should have been, so we apologize to every and anyone this might have offended.”

The school said its director was away at the time and took immediate action when a parent brought it to her attention.

The message said the teacher who planned and executed the Feb. 8 activity was first reprimanded and then fired.

A voicemail was left at the school on Tuesday.

“This is unacceptable and don’t really understand the concept of this project,” Nadirah Pierce, the mother of a child at the school told NBC10 Boston. “The apology received was empty and then to go onto Facebook and see that apology was disheartening.”

Management said that because the news of the incident had circulated on social media, and because possible protests at the school could put “children at risk,” it was closing for the time being.

If the school does reopen it pledged to hold diversity training and hire a more diverse staff.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Newton, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
Local
Massachusetts Society
Newton, MA
Society
FOXBusiness

FAA head who tried to rebuild agency's reputation resigns

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration is stepping down. Stephen Dickson, a former pilot and executive with Delta Air Lines, cited separation from his family during the coronavirus pandemic as his reason for resigning. He led the agency since August 2019. He reportedly told President Biden, "It is time...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

San Francisco school board recall sends a dangerous message

Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." She co-hosts the history podcasts "Past Present" and "This Day in Esoteric Political History" and is co-producer of the podcast "Welcome To Your Fantasy." The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackface#Racism#Ap#Ickids#Nbc10 Boston
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

760K+
Followers
390K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy