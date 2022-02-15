ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where LSU lands in way-too-early 2022 bowl predictions

By Kyle Richardson
 2 days ago
With the 2021 season in the rearview mirror, in the words of Bill Belichick, we are on to 2022.

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network recently released his never-too-early bowl predictions.

The LSU Tigers are coming off a 6-7 season in which they finished 3-5 in the conference and with a loss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl to the Kansas State Wildcats. A lot has changed since then. A new head coach, Brian Kelly; a top-10 recruiting class; and a ton of super talented transfers bring some high expectations heading into 2022.

Where do the Tigers land on McMurphy’s list? He has the Tigers playing in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl against the Pittsburgh Panthers. Great … another tax-centric bowl. Because that went so well in 2021.

The Pitt Panthers finished the 2021 season 11-3 and as ACC champions. They lost to Michigan State in the Peach Bowl.

They were led by Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett and 2021 Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison. Pickett is headed to the NFL, so the Panthers looked into the transfer portal and they found the former Southern California quarterback, Kedon Slovis.

The hypothetical spread for this game would be 16.5 in favor of Pitt according to McMurphy. LSU had a down year last year, but that spread seems a bit far-fetched. Pittsburgh had a great team in 2021 and still beat Tennessee (7-6) by only seven points, 41-34. I don’t think Pitt will be as good next year, and I think LSU will be a lot better.

