Oklahoma City, OK

Victims Identified In Double Homicide In NW OKC

By News 9
 2 days ago
Oklahoma City police released new information regarding a double homicide Monday morning.

According to authorities, they were called to check on possible victims around 10 a.m. Monday.

Once they were on the scene, officers discovered two people with gunshot wounds dead inside a vehicle.

The two victims were identified as Raymond Paddyaker and Kayla Yates.

At this time, there have been no arrests made in connection to the homicides.

Any information related to this case can be reported to the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.

