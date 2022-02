Canada has won gold after a dominant women's ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. The Canadians beat Team USA 3-2 to claim their fifth Olympic gold in women's hockey, closing out a historic tournament that saw them enter the gold-medal match with an Olympic-record 54 goals. In the end, it was their efficient offense that proved the difference in Beijing. But, as is always the case in this matchup of rivals, the Americans weren't going down without a fight.

SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO