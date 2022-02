An organization’s “future competitiveness” is the single greatest factor – cited by 46% of respondents – in industrial companies’ increased focus on sustainability, according to an ABB study. Yet, while 96% of global decision-makers view digitalization as “essential to sustainability,” only 35% of surveyed firms have implemented Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at scale, indicating that while many of today’s industrial leaders recognize the important relationship between digitalization and sustainability, the adoption of key digital solutions enable better decisions and achieve sustainability goals needs to accelerate in sectors like manufacturing, energy, buildings and transport.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO