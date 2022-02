It used to be that WPIAL basketball teams who didn’t win a section championships had little chance of grabbing one of the top seeds for the playoffs. Not anymore. The WPIAL released playoff pairings and seedings for the boys and girls tournaments Monday night and this year’s brackets proved again that a second-place team in a section can grab a seed as high as No. 2 in its classification. It is the continuation of a trend the past few years with the WPIAL basketball committee.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO