ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Intel says it will buy Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y51AZ_0eF5aKjy00
Intel-Tower Semiconductor FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018, file photo the Intel logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Intel said it is buying Israeli company Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion in a deal that could give the California chipmaking giant an edge in the business of making custom-designed chips. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 that acquiring Tower will help expand Intel’s newly formed “foundry” business that makes microprocessors for other firms. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Intel said it is buying Israeli company Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion in a deal that could give the California chipmaking giant an edge in the business of making custom-designed chips.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said Tuesday that acquiring Tower will help expand Intel's newly formed “foundry” business that makes microprocessors for other firms.

Intel will “benefit from that decades of experience that Tower brings in how to run a global foundry,” Gelsinger said on an investor call about the deal.

Tower, based in Migdal Haemek, Israel, specializes in making analog chips used in cars, mobile devices and in industrial, medical and military sectors.

The companies said it could take a year for the deal to close. It’s been approved by each company’s board of directors but will face scrutiny from government regulators and must be approved by Tower's shareholders.

Amid growing demand for semiconductors and an ongoing global chip shortage, Santa Clara, California-based Intel said the deal also will help expand its manufacturing capacity and global footprint.

Many chipmakers have been seeking to diversify their supply chains to prevent the disruptions caused by pandemic lockdowns and other unexpected events, especially in Asia, which dominates global chip production.

Tower has factories in San Antonio, Texas, Newport Beach, California, and in Japan and Israel. It also shares an Italian factory with another company. Tower started in 1993 with the acquisition of an Israeli chip factory built by former U.S. chipmaker National Semiconductor.

Tower's California facility is focused on chips built for the U.S. aerospace and defense industries and could complement Intel's own agreement with the Pentagon last year to build chips for military systems, Gelsinger said.

—-

This story has been corrected to show that Tower is based in Migdal Haemek, Israel, not Tel Aviv.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Wall Street points to lower open, global shares mixed

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. markets are poised to decline Thursday as investors try to interpret Federal Reserve notes while keeping an eye on corporate earnings and the Russia-Ukraine standoff. On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 0.4% and the same for the...
STOCKS
WSOC Charlotte

Global stocks lower after Fed gives no details of rate hikes

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures were mixed Thursday after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated they are leaning toward more decisive action on inflation but set no firm targets. London and Tokyo declined while Shanghai and Frankfurt advanced. Wall Street closed mixed Wednesday after...
STOCKS
WSOC Charlotte

Asian stocks follow Wall St up after Fed inflation comments

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated they are leaning toward more decisive action on inflation but set no firm targets. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced while Tokyo declined. Oil prices, which have been volatile due to...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
State
California State
Santa Clara, CA
Cars
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Santa Clara, CA
Business
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Cars
WSOC Charlotte

Beijing's 'invisible' Olympics: Muted but watched online

Zhou Jun remembers the run-up to the 2008 Summer Olympics, when it seemed like everyone was learning English to be able to communicate with the foreign visitors about to descend on the city. Athletes and foreign fans roamed the city throughout the Games. “I remember that the streets and alleys...
SPORTS
WSOC Charlotte

Walmart reports strong 4Q results, defying inflation

NEW YORK — (AP) — Walmart muscled through rising inflation and snarled global supply chains to put up strong fourth quarter results Thursday. Net income reached $3.56 billion, or $1.28 per share in the quarter ended Jan. 31. Per-share earnings adjusted for one-time costs and benefits was $1.53, or 3 cents better than Wall Street expected, according to a survey by FactSet. Revenue rose 0.4% to $151.5 billion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tower Semiconductor#Semiconductors#Vehicles#Ap#Israeli#Italian#National Semiconductor#Pentagon
WSOC Charlotte

Beijing Olympics get political with Taiwan, Uyghur questions

BEIJING — (AP) — For two weeks and more, China's stance on questions about its politics and policies has been straightforward: It's the Olympics, and we're not talking about these things. That changed Thursday at the Beijing organizing committee's last regularly scheduled daily news conference, three days before...
SPORTS
WSOC Charlotte

Japan to ease border controls amid criticism as exclusionist

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan is set to announce easing of its strict border controls by increasing the daily quota for foreign arrivals and shortening the quarantine requirement beginning in March, following criticisms that the country’s policy is unscientific and xenophobic. Senior officials of Prime Minister Fumio...
ASIA
WSOC Charlotte

Hong Kong hospitals hit 90% capacity as COVID cases surge

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong's hospitals reached 90% capacity on Thursday and quarantine facilities were at their limit, authorities said, as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of new cases by adhering to China's "zero tolerance" strategy. To ease the strain on the...
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

G-20 finance leaders eye ways to support pandemic recovery

JAKARTA — (AP) — Countries must avoid tensions and cooperate to support a recovery from the pandemic as it lingers in many parts of the world, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told a gathering of top financial leaders of the world's largest economies Thursday. “The winter is coming," Widodo...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
WSOC Charlotte

Tesla faces another US investigation: unexpected braking

DETROIT — (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about “phantom braking" in...
CARS
WSOC Charlotte

Walmart steers through inflation, boosting profit and sales

NEW YORK — (AP) — Walmart overcame rising inflation, a snarled global supply chain and surging costs related to COVID-19 sick leave among its workers to deliver strong fourth quarter results Thursday. The nation's largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, also delivered on Thursday an upbeat outlook for...
BUSINESS
WSOC Charlotte

Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?

The omicron wave that assaulted the United States this winter also bolstered its defenses, leaving enough protection against the coronavirus that future spikes will likely require much less — if any — dramatic disruption to society. Millions of individual Americans' immune systems now recognize the virus and are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

Weekly US jobless claims up, but remain historically low

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose last week but remain near historically low levels, reflecting relatively few layoffs across the economy. Jobless claims rose by 23,000 to 248,000 for the week ending Feb. 12, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Claims were revised upward to...
BUSINESS
WSOC Charlotte

Alaska Airlines unveils subscription service for West Coast flights

Alaska Airlines unveiled a new subscription service that offers six, 12 or 24 round-trip flights for a fixed price, the air carrier announced Wednesday. Annual subscription plans for Flight Pass begin at $49 per month, the company said in a news release. Flight Pass Pro, which offers additional flexibility, begins...
WSOC Charlotte

Carowinds parent rejects takeover deal

CHARLOTTE — Shares of Carowinds parent Cedar Fair dropped after word late Tuesday that the company has turned down a takeover offer from SeaWorld Entertainment. [PAST COVERAGE: Carowinds owner weighs takeover bid from SeaWorld]. As previously reported, Cedar Fair had confirmed in early February that it was weighing an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

US funds for Canada protests may sway American politics too

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Canadians who have disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and occupied downtown Ottawa for nearly three weeks have been cheered and funded by American right-wing activists and conservative politicians who also oppose vaccine mandates and the country's liberal leader. Yet whatever impact...
PROTESTS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
77K+
Followers
86K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy