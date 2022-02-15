ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Simon Biles just got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Owens

By Christen A. Johnson
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles is officially off the market, y'all! The highly decorated...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Simone Biles And Her Boo Wore Matching Outfits For Their Date Night

Biles and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, are stunting in blue!. Simone Biles and her boyfriend Jonathan Owens are giving us major couple goals! The pair gave us a glimpse of their latest date night by showing off matching outfits on social media. Biles, 24, wore black pants and a cobalt...
NFL
Distractify

Simone Biles Shares a Stunning Video of Her 8-Carat Engagement Ring on Instagram

ICYMI, U.S. gymnastic superstar Simone Biles spent her Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways possible — celebrating her new engagement! While those who haven't been keeping up with Simone's personal life might be surprised to know she's seeing someone (who is not Zac Efron), the professional athlete said yes to boyfriend Jonathan Owens on the Day of Love.
NFL
StyleCaster

Simone Biles’ Engagement Ring Includes This ‘Special’ Detail—Here’s How Much It Costs

It’s a dazzler! Simone Biles’ engagement ring is so stunning—and she’s making sure to share it with the world! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast announced her engagement to boyfriend Jonathan Owens in a heartfelt Instagram post on February 15, 2022, in which she showcased her gorgeous engagement ring. Owens, a 26-year-old football safety for the Houston Texans, proposed to Biles with an oval-shaped diamond set in a micropavé pave band that was crafted by jewelry designer, ZoFrost. “THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote in the caption of her post. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed...
NFL
Distractify

What Is Jonathan Owens' Net Worth? How Much Did He Spend on Simone Biles' Ring?

The latest news surrounding Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles is that they’ve recently gotten engaged. He’s a safety for the Houston Texans. Prior to joining the NFL, he played college football for Missouri Western State University. Simone obviously has an incredible athletic history of her own. She's well known for being an incredible gymnast who's taken home 32 Olympic and world championship medals since getting started.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Marie Claire

Who Is Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles's Fiancé and NFL Player?

Simone Biles defines goals in so many aspects of her life (as an athlete, a leader, a mental health advocate, should we go on?), so it's no surprise that her relationship also embodies couple goals. The 24-year-old gymnast has been dating NFL star Jonathan Owens since March 2020 and the pair can often be spotted on social media looking blissfully in love. Here's what we know about Owens and his sweet relationship with Biles, from how they met to how they keep their relationship alive despite demanding schedules to how Owens was there (virtually) for his girlfriend during the Tokyo Olympics.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles’ Massive Oval Cut Engagement Ring Worth Over $300k – See Photos Of Incredible Bling

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens are officially engaged & her oval cut engagement ring is absolutely stunning. Simone Biles, 24, and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, are engaged and the couple sealed the deal with a massive oval cut diamond that is insanely gorgeous. Simone posted photos of the engagement as well as up-close photos of the diamond ring and it is stunning.
NFL
PopSugar

Every Inch of Simone Biles's Massive Engagement Ring Is Covered in Diamonds

Sure, Simone Biles's ever-growing collection of gold medals is shiny, but you know what's shinier? Her new engagement ring from Jonathan Owens. The Olympic gymnast got engaged to the Houston Texans football player on Valentine's Day and showed off her new ring on Instagram the following morning. The ring features...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympian
StyleCaster

Simone Biles’ Fiancé Didn’t Even Know Who She Was When They Met—Relive Their Love Story

She may be one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympics history, but when Simone Biles‘ fiancé, Jonathan Owens, first met her, he had no idea who she was. Biles and Owens have been dating since 2020. In July 2021, while she was in Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, Biles wished Owens a happy 26th birthday and promised to celebrate him when she was back in the United States. “here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Simone Biles's Engagement Ring Sparkles Next to Her Milk-Bath Manicure

Simone Biles's gold medals aren't her only dazzling accessory. On Feb. 15, Biles announced on Instagram that she and longtime boyfriend Jonathan Owens are officially engaged, sharing a photo of her diamond engagement ring. "THE EASIEST YES," she wrote. After taking a moment to celebrate the couple's happy news, our eyes went straight to Biles's left hand, which held strong under the weight of her massive oval-shaped diamond set on a white-gold pavé band — aka the perfect match for her milk-bath manicure.
BEAUTY & FASHION
live5news.com

Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

(CNN) - Superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is adding to her hardware. Instead of a medal around her neck, this time it is a ring on her finger. Her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, proposed on Valentine’s Day, and she said yes. Biles shared pictures on social media Tuesday...
NFL
HOLAUSA

Simone Biles: all about the engagement ring valued at more than 300 thousand dollars

Simon Biles had a very special Valentine's Day. On Monday, the Olympic medalist was in for a big surprise when her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, got down on one knee to pop the big question. “THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote on Instagram Tuesday along with a series of photos of the proposal, and a video of the incredible ring that her fiance carefully chose and helped design.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Miami Herald

She Said Yes! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline

A match made in world-class athlete heaven! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens‘ relationship began during the coronavirus pandemic, but they’ve still managed to squeeze in tons of adventures together. The Olympic gold medalist and Houston Texans safety met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. “I didn’t...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Celebrity Engagements Of 2022: Simone Biles, Megan Fox, & More

2022 is the year of love! See Megan Fox, Jodie Sweetin, Simon Cowell, and more Hollywood stars who have gotten engaged to their partners this year. What do Megan Fox, Brenda Song, and Simon Cowell have in common? They all got engaged this year! 2022 has been good (so far) to so many famous couples who have taken the next big step in their relationships. While some couples have been together for many years, others moved fast and furious into a proposal. Regardless, love is certainly in the air in the year 2022! Take a look at the celebs who happily agreed to marry their partner this year.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Everything We Know About Simone Biles’ Gorgeous Engagement Ring

On February 15, Biles announced her engagement to NFL player Jonathan Owens. On February 15, Olympic gold medalist, self-care advocate, and ESSENCE December 2021 cover star Simone Biles announced that she’s adding a new title to her growing collection: fiancée. Biles is engaged to Jonathan Owens, safety for the Houston Texans, after a 2-year romance. The news broke the internet, with many fans wanting to know more about the stunning diamond ring Biles was sporting.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Gushes She’s ‘Over The Moon’ After Engagement: ‘In Complete Shock’

Simone Biles is feeling ‘over the moon’ after her proposal from Johnathan Owens. See the clips of her celebrating here!. Simone Biles is “still on cloud 9” after getting engaged to her beau, Jonathan Owens. The Olympic gold medal gymnast shared a few adorable videos to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to celebrate the big news. The 24-year-old proudly flashed her engagement ring in the videos, showing off her diamond sparkler while smiling and jumping up and down with glee. “The day after,” she gushed, writing over her video. “Still on cloud 9 and in complete shock.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Simone Biles' $300k engagement ring has a whopping 36 diamonds

We haven't been able to take our eyes off Simone Biles' glittering engagement ring since she shared the exciting news that her 26-year-old football player partner Jonathan Owens popped the question. The Olympic gymnast, 24, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share stunning photos of the proposal – plus close-up...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy