Saros will protect the home goal Tuesday versus the Capitals, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Saros has allowed four goals in each of the last game, taking losses to the Jets and the Stars. He'll face a Capitals team that comes into Tuesday on a bit of a skid, having lost three of its last four games. Saros has had few missteps this year, so fantasy managers should be comfortable with him active even if he hasn't been at his best lately.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO