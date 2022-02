Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has named John Case as its new chief executive officer, effective March 1, 2022. Case will take over for Jon Roskill, who is stepping down as Acumatica’s CEO after leading the company since 2014. Roskill will move into an advisory role for EQT Partners, the global private equity firm that acquired Acumatica in 2019. Roskill will continue to support Acumatica’s strategic partnerships, business development, and investor efforts, in addition to providing counsel to other companies in EQT’s portfolio.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO