Accounting firms, auditors and CFOs benefit from a modernized, digital approach to managing their financial data, incorporating automation and AI. Trullion, the leading financial automation platform, announced that it has closed $15 million in Series A funding, co-led by Aleph and Third Point Ventures, with participation from existing investors Greycroft and Verissimo Ventures, and seasoned financial executives including Bob Mylod, Artie Minson, Jody Padar, and Guzel Lumpkin. Trullion will use the funding to accelerate its vision of modernizing the accounting and financial services industry.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO