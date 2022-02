New Program Increases Partner Training and Makes it Easier to Do Business. NetWitness, an RSA business, and globally trusted provider of cybersecurity technologies and incident response services, unveiled its new Partner Program. The new program is designed to better meet the needs of NetWitness’ ecosystem of channel resellers, distributors, and managed security service providers (MSSPs) working with enterprises around the globe to improve their threat detection and response capabilities. NetWitness’ new Partner Program provides partner organizations with improved and simplified operations and processes, a wider breadth of training and enablement, and enhanced partner marketing opportunities and resources. The new program puts a greater emphasis on education, so that partners can continue addressing the ever-evolving cybersecurity concerns of their enterprise customers.

