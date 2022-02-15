Parents charged with abuse in death of Kentucky infant

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The parents of a 4-month-old Kentucky boy who died last week have been charged with criminal abuse, according to court records.

Police were called to a residence in Shelbyville and found the infant with a severe head injury that led to his death, news outlets reported, citing police and court documents.

He had been in the care of his parents, Joshua Stepp, 32, and Kristen Murphy, 27, who were arrested Friday, according to records.

Police reports don’t identify the child or say how he received the head injury.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Stepp and Murphy have attorneys.