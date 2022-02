Now that the Disney Magical Express is gone, travelers need a new way to get to and from the airport and Disney World. There are several options, like Mears Connect, the Sunshine Flyer, an Uber, or renting a car. But, in the future, people will be able to take a train from the airport to Disney World! But first, that train has to get to Orlando. The Brightline train is currently working on an expansion from southern Florida to Orlando, and construction just hit a major milestone.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO