Reno, NV

Missing woman rescued after being spotted clinging to tree

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A woman who had been reported missing was rescued after being found clinging to a tree in rugged terrain in the western outskirts of metro Reno.

Fire crews and other other responders used ropes and a basket to rescue the woman from a steep, rocky and wet slope several hundred feet below a road Monday night, local media outlets reported.

A young man hiking in the area called 911 after spotting the woman, who had been last seen at her residence in the Caughlin Ranch area at about 8 a.m.

The woman appeared to be uninjured but was taken to a hospital for examination.

“With the rain and the snow coming tonight she’s already been exposed for the better part of 12 hours. It could have been a very different outcome had he not found her when he did,” Reno Fire Department Battalion Chief Seth Williams told KOLO-TV.

