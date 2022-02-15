ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

One Covid death in Shropshire in new figures from Government

By Sue Austin
Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne more person in Shropshire has died after testing positive for Covid-19, in the latest data released by the Government. The latest death means five have died in...

www.shropshirestar.com

BBC

Shropshire Council: Tories criticise government health cash

A Conservative-run council says the money the government has given it to invest in public health is not enough to tackle long-term pressures. Shropshire Council said a grant of £12.8m allocated for 2022/23 was the lowest for a local authority in the West Midlands region. It added it was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Drop in postive Covid tests in Shropshire

The number of positive Covid cases in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin has plummeted in the last week. There were no deaths in the region of patients who tested positive for Covid in the last 24-hour period of data released by the Government. However, 31 people lost their lives in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Shropshire#Telford And Wrekin#Uk
Shropshire Star

Government is 'holding a gun to Shropshire's head' for levelling up funds - councillor

A leader has accused Michael Gove of "holding a gun to Shropshire's head" over suggestions that the county's councils may need to merge to access millions in funding. Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils were left frustrated after being snubbed for 'levelling up' cash, and it has since emerged that future bids may require the creation of a ‘combined authority’ for the area. That could potentially be made up of both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils, or by joining with other authorities.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

North Shropshire MP urges Government to stop pensioners falling into poverty

Helen Morgan, the new MP for North Shropshire, has raised the issue of rising pensioner poverty in North Shropshire and questioned the Government on what they are doing to prevent the issue. Speaking in the House of Commons this week, Mrs Morgan said that several constituents were having to make...
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

More than 100 Shropshire schools hit by Covid outbreaks

More than 100 schools in the county currently have Covid outbreaks according to public health officials. Shropshire Council's director of public health, Rachel Robinson, said that officials are working to cut down on the spread. She said that cases had levelled off in the area, but care homes are also...
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Shropshire Star

NHS in Shropshire shows support for LGBT+ History Month

The NHS in Shropshire has shown support for LGBT+ History Month by creating a new network and resources for staff. The Integrated Care System (ICS) in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin has taken proactive steps to raise awareness of LGBT+ issues, including creating online learning and resources to increase understanding. LGBT+...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury vaccination centre closes after more than 4,000 jabs

A Shrewsbury shopping centre vaccination site has closed after delivering more than 4,000 jabs. Shropshire Council said the vaccination centre in the Darwin Centre delivered almost 4,500 jabs while it was open. The walk-in vaccination clinic opened on the top floor of the centre in December in response to the...
WORLD
BBC

Covid left Manchester student who took own life 'literally isolated'

A student took his own life after being told to isolate shortly after arriving at university, an inquest has heard. Finn Kitson was forced to self-isolate when a flatmate tested positive for Covid-19 within days of him starting at the University of Manchester in 2020. His mother told Manchester Coroner's...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Stirling submits UK City of Culture 2025 bid

Stirling has officially submitted its final bid to become the UK's City of Culture 2025. Lines from a collective poem by the people of Stirling are being projected onto the National Wallace Monument to mark the occasion. Local residents had been asked to contribute 25 words for 2025, which were...
POLITICS
The Independent

Fears over UK ability to tackle variants as Covid testing is scrapped

Ministers are scrapping a Covid testing programme that can quickly identify new variants, The Independent can reveal – with scientists warning the move could leave the UK vulnerable to further mutations in the virus. An arm of the government’s testing programme, which provides Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (Lamp) tests, is due to be wound down by June 2022, a leaked letter from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has shown.Lamp tests are more labour intensive and have not been rolled out as widely as PCR tests, however they have been used in schools and NHS trusts, have been piloted in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Shropshire hospital pressures 'a risk to life'

Pressures on a hospital trust have been branded "a risk to life" after critical incident status was declared last week, with major delays for patients needing treatment. Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) was unable to provide priority services on Friday amid "exceptionally high levels of demand". Pressure group...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

North Wales' central vascular service completion date unknown

There are "no promises" as to when a controversial vascular services system will be fully up and running in north Wales, a senior doctor has said. Complex vascular services were centralised from Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and Wrexham Maelor Hospital, to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in April 2019. The move by...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

NHS Wales: Record waiting times for 20th successive month

The numbers on waiting lists for non-urgent hospital treatment in Wales have hit record levels again for the 20th month in a row. There were 683,331 on December's list although the latest monthly rise was the smallest since the pandemic began. But people waiting the longest - more than nine...
HEALTH

Community Policy