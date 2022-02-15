ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre reach out-of-court settlement in civil claim

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe settlement between the parties was reached on Tuesday. The Duke of York and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 45

Teri Andrews
1d ago

He was guilty and he knew he would be found guilty, I honestly thought she should have had a trial, he now gets to say that she was after the money which is what he's been saying all along, that it wasn't true and she was only after the money. Sad I was looking forward to the trial.

Reply(5)
23
Juliete Satchell
1d ago

Now why are you settling out if court? It seems he didn't want any of those documents that he said was fake to be released. Wonder what else he had to do for the settlement, like get mental help for his sex problems.

Reply
8
Melissa Seward
1d ago

Really in all reality, I do not feel sorry for these women. They were girls at the time and that is sad and wrong. However when they kept going back when they knew why they were going and accepting that money, thats where I draw the line.

Reply(2)
12
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Boies
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Was Her Majesty Forced To Bail Prince Andrew Out By Allegedly Funding Settlement With Virginia Giuffre?

There are speculations that Queen Elizabeth II was forced to pay Prince Andrew's settlement. Queen Elizabeth II will reportedly help Prince Andrew with the hefty settlement of the sexual assault lawsuit against him, according to various sources. Some were allegedly furious because they felt that Her Majesty was forced to extend support to her second son.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Epstein victims attorney praises Virginia Giuffre’s ‘stunning courage’ after Prince Andrew settlement

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represented eight victims of Jeffrey Epstein, has saluted Virginia Giuffre’s “stunning courage” in her case against Prince Andrew.Bloom share a statement on Tuesday (15 February) after it was announced that Giuffre and Andrew have agreed to settle the lawsuit filed by Giuffre in August 2021.“We hail Virginia’s victory today,” Bloom said. “She has accomplished what no one else could: getting Prince Andrew to stop his nonsense and side with sexual abuse victims. We salute Virginia’s stunning courage.”Bloom, who hasn’t represented Giuffre, noted she was sharing the statement “on behalf of the eight Jeffrey Epstein victims I...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking
Radar Online.com

Prince Andrew's Ex-Girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervery Rips 'Scam Artist' Virginia Roberts Giuffre After Pair Reaches Settlement

Any update in the Prince Andrew-Virginia Roberts Giuffre legal saga is usually accompanied by an unsolicited opinion from Lady Victoria Hervey. And Tuesday was no different. Shortly after it was revealed that the royal and his sexual assault accuser had reached an out-of-court settlement agreement, the Duke of York's ex-girlfriend came out swinging.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Andrew must withdraw his duke title out of respect for people in York – MP

The Duke of York must withdraw his title to show “respect” for people living in York, an MP for the city has said.Labour’s Rachael Maskell, who represents York Central, has said Andrew must remove his association with the city in light of the settlement in his civil sex case brought by Virginia Giuffre.Ms Maskell welcomed Andrew’s pledge to donate money to Ms Giuffre’s charity which supports of victims’ rights, but said his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has caused “deep hurt and embarrassment” to York residents.She said: “Although it is a relief that Prince Andrew has finally acknowledged and...
POLITICS
Entertainment Times

Prince Andrew Allegedly Worried Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s Legal Team Will Use Charlotte Briggs’ Claims Against Him

Prince Andrew is allegedly worried that Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s legal team could use his former maid’s damaging claims against him in court. In its Feb. 14 issue, Star claimed that Prince Andrew believes that Charlotte Brigg’s could make his sexual abuse lawsuit much worse than what it already is. After all, the Duke of York’s former maid accused him of being rude and entitled.
WORLD
The Independent

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre will only accept settlement ‘if it holds him to account’

A lawyer for Virginia Giuffre has said she is unlikely to accept a legal settlement that does not “hold Prince Andrew to account” in her sexual assault lawsuit against the duke.This week, the Queen’s second son – who is fighting the civil US case as a private citizen – submitted a 41-point denial of Ms Giuffre’s claims, which include allegations that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old. Reportedly sparking some concern at Buckingham Palace, the Duke of York’s lawyers demanded a trial by jury, potentially setting him up to become the first member of the...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth’s Son Willing To Pay $25 Million In Settlement? Duke Reportedly Preparing For Trial

Prince Andrew allegedly wants to give Virginia Roberts Giuffre $25 million to settle the lawsuit. Prince Andrew just responded to Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawsuit. The Duke of York once again denied the allegations that he sexually abused Giuffre when she was just 17 years old after being trafficked by the late Jeffrey Epstein.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy