Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre reach out-of-court settlement in civil claim

A lawyer for Virginia Giuffre has said she is unlikely to accept a legal settlement that does not “hold Prince Andrew to account” in her sexual assault lawsuit against the duke.This week, the Queen’s second son – who is fighting the civil US case as a private citizen – submitted a 41-point denial of Ms Giuffre’s claims, which include allegations that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old. Reportedly sparking some concern at Buckingham Palace, the Duke of York’s lawyers demanded a trial by jury, potentially setting him up to become the first member of the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO