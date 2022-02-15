New bill would cap prices for conservation acquisitions

——— BOISE — Legislation to allow Idaho to continue participating in the popular Powerball multi-state lottery game was introduced in a House committee today, a year after the same committee put the game’s future in the state in jeopardy by rejecting legislation acknowledging that Powerball planned to expand into Australia and the United Kingdom, in addition to Canada and the United States, which participate now. Idaho got a reprieve last year, Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, told the House State Affairs Committee, because contract negotiations between the game and those nations hit a snag and were delayed. “So it got delayed for another year, and so that afforded us the opportunity to address it this year again,” Monks said.

