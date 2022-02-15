ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Trump-Loving Election Conspiracist Announces Secretary of State Campaign Days After Trying to Kick a Cop

By William Vaillancourt
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7nw3_0eF5Urzp00

Tina Peters , a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist who’s under federal investigation for allegedly breaching election systems, is running to be the top elections official in Colorado .

“The heavy hand of progressive activists limiting public access to election results has irrefutably damaged the people’s trust that we are truly free and self-governing,” Peters said in a statement on Monday after announcing her bid for Colorado’s secretary of state on Steve Bannon’s podcast. The Biden administration, she claimed, “wants to run our country into the ground with nationalized elections.”

Peters, the Mesa County, Colorado, clerk, is currently under federal investigation for her alleged involvement in a security breach in the county’s election systems. The district attorney’s office and the Colorado attorney general last month announced a grand jury investigation into it. Peters claimed that all she did was make a backup of the voting system to preserve records, but authorities said she and two others copied hard drives and election-management software. Secretary of State Jena Griswold blamed Peters for leaking election passwords that appeared on a QAnon-linked Telegram channel.

“This is a situation of an insider threat,” Griswold told CNN last August. “The Mesa County clerk knowingly allowed a breach of security, and by all evidence, assisted it.”

“This is part of the effect and perpetuation of the Big Lie,” added, Griswold, who stripped Peters of her authority to oversee the county’s elections. She also filed a lawsuit to prevent Peters from having a role in the 2022 elections.

Peters earlier this month was arrested and subsequently released after she allegedly improperly recorded a court hearing for one of her deputies who had been charged with felony second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor cybercrime over her alleged role in the security breach. Officers were attempting to serve a warrant to seize the iPad Peters allegedly used to record the hearing. Peters “actively” resisted, according to the affidavit, prompting officers to handcuff her. Peters appeared to try to kick one of the officers during the interaction.

“I still have the bruises on my arm where they manhandled me,” Peters complained to Bannon on Monday. Bannon posited that Peters had been targeted because of her fight against “this globalist apparatus.”

Peters agreed. “We’ve got a few months to right this ship,” she said of her bid for secretary of state. “Otherwise, we’re in trouble.”

More from Rolling Stone

Comments / 7

Related
Rolling Stone

A ‘Clear and Convincing’ Danger: Judge Orders Oath Keeper Leader Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Stewart Rhodes — the founder of the Oath Keepers — will be jailed until he faces trial on charges he plotted a “seditious conspiracy” to block the peaceful transfer of power and keep president Biden out of the White House by force.  Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee on the D.C. District Court, passed down the ruling Friday afternoon, denying a plan proposed by Rhodes’ legal team that would have let the militia leader live with a cousin in California.  Mehta characterized Rhodes as “extremely sophisticated,” and likely able to undermine any conditions of a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence, Who Was Targeted by Capitol Rioters, Defends Resolution Calling Jan. 6 ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’

Click here to read the full article. Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday defended the Republican National Committee’s resolution describing the events of Jan. 6, 2021 as “legitimate political discourse,” despite the attack resulting in five deaths, dozens of injured police officers, and some rioters calling for Pence himself to be hanged or otherwise executed. The resolution was not “talking about people that engaged in violence against persons or property that day,” Pence told a group of Republicans at Stanford University, according to The Washington Post. Instead, he claimed, it was referring to “a whole range of people that have...
PROTESTS
Rolling Stone

Judge Says that Trump Maybe, Just Maybe, Incited Violence on Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A federal judge on Friday refused to dismiss lawsuits against Donald Trump, rejecting the president’s legal team’s argument that there was no way he incited violence when he told people the 2020 election was stolen, called them to a mass demonstration in Washington, and then exhorted them to “flight like hell” in defense of the country. Trump faces lawsuits attempting to hold him accountable for the Jan. 6 violence, arguing that his actions in the run-up to the deadly riot make him partly responsible. Of the three civil lawsuits, two are brought by Democratic members of...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Spammy Fundraising Emails Are Rankling Republicans: Report

Click here to read the full article. Top GOP officials are worried that former President Donald Trump’s barrage of fundraising emails could crowd out other Republicans and harm efforts to compete with Democratic fundraising hauls, Axios reported on Wednesday. According to the report, Trump’s two political action committees — Save America and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee — brought in more money last year through GOP payment processor WinRed than the combined haul of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee. By year’s end, Trump’s fundraising arms had $122 million in the bank. The number...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Mesa County, CO
Elections
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Rolling Stone

Trump Sneaked Classified Documents to Mar-a-Lago, National Archives Confirms

Click here to read the full article. Former President Donald Trump took classified material to Mar-a-Lago, the National Archives confirmed on Friday. The confirmation came in response to a Feb. 9 letter from the House Oversight Committee, which has been investigating the matter. “Because NARA identified classified information in the boxes, NARA staff has been in communication with the Department of Justice,” wrote U.S. Archivist David Ferriero. “NARA has also learned that some White House staff conducted official business using non-official electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts,” Ferriero added. The National Archives in January...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Domestic-Abuse Allegation Haunts Law-and-Order MAGA Candidate

As he asks voters to make him Pennsylvania’s next lieutenant governor, Teddy Daniels has promoted himself as an Army combat veteran, a former police officer, and a successful businessman. He also, perhaps above all, wants them to know that he stands with Donald Trump. Daniels’ support for the former president has included promoting conspiracy theories about the last election and posting video from the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. What Daniels is not advertising is that, according to court documents, his personal history includes domestic-abuse allegations, and the law-enforcement career that he’s made a cornerstone of his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Melania Trump Calls the Media ‘Dream Killers’ for Scrutinizing Her Sketchy Fundraisers

Click here to read the full article. Melania Trump on Friday called members of the media who reported on one of her alleged charity fundraisers “dream killers.” The former first lady in a press release took a page from her husband’s well-worn playbook by lashing out against what she perceived as unfair coverage. “The media has created a narrative whereby I am trying to act in an illegal or unethical manner,” she wrote. “That portrayal is simply untrue and adversely affects the children I hope to support. Those who attack my initiatives and create the appearance of impropriety are quite literally...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Yet Another Trump Cabinet Official Broke a Bunch of Ethics Rules, Watchdog Says

An internal watchdog for the Interior Department released a report Wednesday revealing repeated lapses of ethical behavior by Ryan Zinke, the department’s former secretary under Donald Trump. Zinke broke federal ethics rules on more than one occasion by participating in real estate negotiations with developers, as well as with the chairman of energy behemoth Halliburton, according to the report. The communications pertained to a commercial and residential development in Zinke’s hometown of Whitefish, Montana, that used land from the Great Northern Veterans Peace Park Foundation, which Zinke and others established in 2007. Zinke continued to take part in these negotiations, according...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Jena Griswold
Rolling Stone

Biden Slaps Down Trump’s Bid to Keep Jan. 6 Visitor Logs Secret

President Biden has rejected former President Trump’s bid to keep the Jan. 6 committee from getting its hands on White House visitor logs. Trump had tried to claim executive privilege over the logs, including those from the day of the Capitol attack, but White House Counsel Dana Remus wrote that the National Archives must give the committee the logs within 15 days due to the “in light of the urgency” of the committee’s work, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. Remus notes in the letter, which will be delivered to Trump on Wednesday, that the records in question comprise “entries in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Exclusive: Top House Democrat Unveils Plan to Beat Back Progressive Rebellion

A pack of progressive candidates have crashed this year’s Democratic primaries, hoping to unseat incumbents and push the party to the left. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the fifth-ranking Democrat in the House, has other plans. Jeffries and two of his House Democrat allies on Wednesday rolled out the first slate of endorsements from Team Blue PAC, a political action committee intended to protect incumbents from intraparty attacks. The endorsements and their attendant $5,000 campaign contributions are the strongest demonstration of support yet from Jeffries and his allies — and serve as a warning shot to primary challengers seeking to unseat incumbents...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Trump, Don Jr., and Ivanka Must Testify Under Oath in New York Probe, Judge Rules

Click here to read the full article. A New York state judge ruled on Thursday that former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka Trump must sit for a deposition as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization made fraudulent asset evaluations. “In the final analysis, a State Attorney General commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake. She has the clear right to do so.” Judge Arthur F. Engoron...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

‘Mass Graves’ and Shelled Schools: A Dangerous New Phase of the Ukraine Crisis is Here

Click here to read the full article. KYIV — In Stansiya Luhanska, a small suburban town on the far eastern edge of Ukraine, the new day brought bombs. The town is in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, crammed right against the front line that encircles the nearby separatist stronghold of Luhansk. On Thursday morning, an artillery shell crashed through the wall of a kindergarten, injuring at least three adults, while others slammed into the school’s dirt playground outside. The school’s children were, luckily, not in the room the shell hit. The same morning but miles away, shells shook the city...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Insider Threat#Fringe#Secretary Of State#Cnn#Ipad Peters
Rolling Stone

Did Melania Trump Place the Winning Bid in Her Own NFT Auction?

The winning bid in Melania Trump’s first NFT auction appeared to come from the creators of her NFT. Motherboard was the first to report on the origin of the winning bid last week. Bloomberg News reported on the nature of the purchase on Wednesday. The winning bid was made three weeks ago in the amount of 1,800 SOL, the cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, which is currently worth about $185,000. Records reviewed by Motherboard, along with an independent researcher, revealed that the purchase was made by the entity that created the NFT for sale. “The nature of Blockchain protocol is entirely transparent,” Melania’s...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

‘You’re a Creep Bro’: AOC Puts Tucker Carlson On Blast After ‘Booty Call’ Comment

Click here to read the full article. Let’s face it: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lives rent-free in Tucker Carlson’s head. Since her election to Congress in 2018, the Fox News host has devoted an enormous — if not downright obsessive — amount of mental energy to discrediting and mocking the New York congresswoman. Tucker even has his own special nickname for the object of his fixations: Sandy Cortez. Tucker, leaning into his reputation as a serial agitator, continued his ongoing attacks against Ocasio-Cortez on Tucker Carlson Tonight Friday evening, devoting nearly 20 minutes to a segment that purported to be about an...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Charges Slapped on Austin Cops Who Injured Demonstrators at Black Lives Matter Protests

Click here to read the full article. Accountability for police violence is bigger — in Texas? A grand jury in Austin has indicted as many as 19 officers on charges of using excessive force against protesters who took to the streets in the Texas capital following the murder of George Floyd in 2020. The indictments set up perhaps the most sweeping criminal prosecution of law enforcement officers anywhere in the country stemming from violent policing of Black Lives Matter protests. Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced in a press conference Thursday that “multiple indictments will be forthcoming” against Austin law enforcement officers....
AUSTIN, TX
Rolling Stone

Man Who Allegedly Stormed the Capitol Earns Second Federal Indictment for Selling Fake Vaccination Cards

Click here to read the full article. A New York man already facing charges for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 returned to federal court today for a completely different — albeit arguably unsurprising — indictment: An alleged scheme to distribute and sell fake Covid-19 vaccine cards. Jia Liu, a Marine Corps reservist, and Steven Rodriguez, a nurse at a clinic in Hempstead, New York, were each charged with one count of conspiring to defraud the Department of Heath and Human Services and another count of conspiring to commit forgery in relation to the alleged scheme. Liu was also charged...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Rolling Stone

‘She’s Not Free’: Inside Roger Waters’ Quest to Release a Jailed Kurdish Musician

Click here to read the full article. Singer-songwriter Nûdem Durak was already two years into her 19-year prison sentence when one of the few threads that connected her to freedom was cut. Before her 2015 incarceration, Durak was living in Cizre, Turkey, singing songs in both Turkish and her ethnically native tongue, Kurdish. She was subsequently accused of communicating with members of the PKK (the Kurdistan Workers Party), which Turkey and the United States have called a terrorist organization. According to her lawyer, she was convicted of “membership in an illegal organization” and sentenced without being able to present evidence...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Swastika T-Shirts and Cyanide: Authorities Say Former Federal Security Contractor Hid Brother’s Connections to Anti-Semitic Arson

Federal authorities in Sweden have arrested a former security contractor for the U.S. embassy in Stockholm. According to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday, U.S. authorities have charged him with covering up the alleged crimes of his younger brother, the prime suspect in an investigation into anti-Semitic arson in the Boston area. Alexander Giannakakis, formerly of Quincy, Massachusetts, was indicted by a Boston grand jury in September, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office in the District of Massachusetts. He is currently awaiting extradition.  Within about two weeks in May 2019, a series of four fires had broken out at...
BOSTON, MA
Rolling Stone

Goodbye P.J. O’Rourke, the Dry Conservative Wit Behind Rolling Stone’s Foreign Affairs Desk

Almost fresh out of college and still fairly newly arrived to New York City, I spent the early 1990s working at what I called — when I puffed my chest out a bit — “an assistant editor on the national affairs and foreign affairs desks at Rolling Stone.”  Here’s what I actually did: I answered phones for a couple of the other editors who did the actual editing and assigning. I plotted out, with legal pads and pencils, complicated travel itineraries for our writers and reporters, put through their expenses, made sure they got paid, and — wait, it gets fun...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Former Cop Kim Potter Sentenced to Just Two Years For Shooting Death of Daunte Wright

Click here to read the full article. Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who was convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting death of Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to just two years in prison for the incident. Sentencing guidelines suggested that Potter received a maximum of nine years in prison after being found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in connection to Wright’s April 2021 death, with Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison recommending an 86-month sentence in a memorandum to the court. Wright’s family sought the maximum sentence. Instead, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu handed down a two-year sentence, of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy