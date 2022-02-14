ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

12 Disgusting Habits That Can Ruin a Relationship

By Lauryn Snapp
Mix 94.1
Mix 94.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all have some disgusting personal habits. They're sort of an unofficial part of being human, right?. But what happens when...

mix941kmxj.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

28 Things Your Partner Should Never Say to You (Like Never, Ever)

You’re already clued up on the things you should say to your one and only every day, plus the magic words that can diffuse pretty much any argument. But what about the things your partner should never say to you? Read through our list of blunders and aggressions below and you’ll never need to waste time scrolling through AITA relationship threads on Reddit again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Carrie Wynn

Behaviors Exhibited When Relationship Interest Is Lost

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disgusting
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IFLScience

People With Anxiety Are More Likely To Experience And Enjoy ASMR

Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Carrie Wynn

Nonmonogamous Relationships Proving More Common

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: I Can’t Afford a Divorce Lawyer. Am I Stuck With My Wife Forever?

I will have been married for 30 years in July 2022. My wife and I haven't been intimate in over 10 years. We're both 58 years of age. I haven't been in love with her for almost half our marriage. I've told her for the last 10 to 12 years that I want a divorce. But I can’t get a divorce attorney at this time because I've been trying to pay off hospital bills and other loans.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Carrie Wynn

Anonymous Victims Share Gaslighting Experiences

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.
Well+Good

Should Your Romantic Partner Also Be Your Best Friend? Here’s What Relationship Experts Say

Flip on any reality-TV dating show, listen for the inevitable question of “what are you looking for in a soul mate?” and you’re bound to hear at least one contestant make the declaration: “I’m looking for a partner who will be my best friend in life.” To some, the blending of best friendship and romantic partnership might seem ideal, but to others, it’s no more than a saccharine conflation of two separate and different things. According to relationship experts, though, the answer to the question, “Should your partner be your best friend?” really hinges on how you view best friendship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Schiffo

Do Men and Women Hurt Relationships Differently?

Many people have repeatedly failed in their romantic relationships. This is common knowledge. Unfortunately, some people rationalize their failures by clinging to the idea of gender differences and convincing themselves that "it's simply that men and women are different." My spouse is to blame for the breakdown of our relationship, not me. Women (or men) are like that (or that's how they are).
psychologytoday.com

4 Unhealthy Relationship Behaviors

John Gottman, a therapist and marriage expert, has accurately predicted divorce by identifying four devastating relationship behaviors. One harmful pattern that can threaten a relationship is when criticism becomes abusive. Couples counseling can help those who struggle to change or move beyond the past in their relationships. Valentine's Day evokes...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

8 Types of Scapegoat in Narcissistic Families

Children scapegoated in a narcissistic family are often targeted with negative projections and burdened with adult responsibilities. Family scapegoats can adopt a variety of coping patterns, each with its own strengths and problems. Family scapegoats may experience significant trauma but are also most likely to break free from the destructive...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Schiffo

Is Trust in Relationships Necessary for a Successful Marriage or Relationship?

One of the most important components of a successful marriage or relationship is trust in one's partner. Maintaining a healthy relationship is vital. For a relationship to be successful, mutual trust must be present. Relationships suffer in many ways when there is a lack of trust and there are worries about infidelity in relationships.
Indy100

If you can give yourself goosebumps, your brain might be special

It might sound like a bit of a lame superpower, but the ability yourself goosebumps can have some unexpected benefits. Yep, some of us can raise their own body hair whenever they want - though we haven't got to the bottom of why you'd want to yet - and not just unconsciously when cold, afraid or aroused.
HEALTH
iheart.com

#DIRT: People share partner's most DISGUSTING habits! (LIST)

Living with your significant other, or even just shacking up, can be amazing, but it can also reveal some things about them you never knew when you were just dating. Spending all that time together helps people let their guards down so they feel like they can truly be themselves, which means they get more comfortable doing things in front of you that they might not do with everyone else. Lifehacker asked people to share their partner’s grossest habits and for better or worse, they did.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy