ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams is a do-a-jigsaw-sim that may consume me whole

By Alice Bell
rockpapershotgun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, I made an impassioned plea for more puzzley-jigsaw games, but I did not expect my call to be answered in such a comprehensive fashion so quickly. Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams, by That's Nice...

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

This jigsaw puzzle does a magic trick when you complete it

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Magic Puzzle Company makes jigsaw puzzles that perform a magic trick once completed. Each puzzle also features original artwork and 50+ Easter eggs to find while you put it together. The Mystic Maze was the best puzzle...
HOBBIES
Polygon

The Sims 4’s new game pack lets you plan a dream wedding

The newest The Sims 4 game pack is all about the romance — more specifically, all about planning that special day and creating matrimony memories. Insert heart emoji here!. The first trailer for The Sims 4: My Wedding Stories is basically it’s own full movie. We see a couple get engaged, but the maid of honor appears to be pining for the bride ... gasp! After some various mishaps, the bride-to-be realizes that she just might be incompatible with her future husband — but that’s when she realizes the love she’s been looking for has been at her side the whole time! Swoon! (And if that wasn’t cute enough, you can check out their wedding website too.)
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy