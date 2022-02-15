Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams is a do-a-jigsaw-sim that may consume me whole

The newest The Sims 4 game pack is all about the romance — more specifically, all about planning that special day and creating matrimony memories. Insert heart emoji here!. The first trailer for The Sims 4: My Wedding Stories is basically it’s own full movie. We see a couple get engaged, but the maid of honor appears to be pining for the bride ... gasp! After some various mishaps, the bride-to-be realizes that she just might be incompatible with her future husband — but that’s when she realizes the love she’s been looking for has been at her side the whole time! Swoon! (And if that wasn’t cute enough, you can check out their wedding website too.)

