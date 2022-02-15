ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA Accepts Dupixent for Priority Review in Young Children With Atopic Dermatitis

By Ashley Gallagher, Assistant Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf approved, Dipilumab will be the first biologic medicine available in the United States to treat uncontrolled moderate-to-severe AD for patients aged 6 months to 5 years. The FDA has accepted for priority review the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for dupilumab (Dupixent, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi) as an add-on maintenance treatment...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Healthline

FDA Approves New Drug to Treat Macular Degeneration

Federal regulators have approved a new injectable medication for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The two diseases are among the leading causes of vision loss. The new medication, Vabysmo, will require less frequent injection treatments than drugs currently used. Experts say the new medication will also provide...
HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atopic Dermatitis#Skin Disease#Skin Lesions#Priority Review#Tcs
Seeking Alpha

Mirati KRAS inhibitor goes under FDA review for lung cancer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) is trading ~7% lower in the pre-market on Wednesday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its marketing application for KRASG12C inhibitor adagrasib for accelerated approval. The New Drug Application (NDA) for oral therapy was accepted by the federal agency as...
CANCER
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Main Cause of Neuropathy?

Neuropathy may affect a single nerve (mononeuropathy) or multiple nerves at the same time (polyneuropathy). Diabetes is the main cause of polyneuropathy in the United States. It is more common in people with long-standing or uncontrolled diabetes. About 70 percent of people with diabetes have some form of damage to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
MyChesCo

FDA Authorizes New Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a new monoclonal antibody for the treatment of COVID-19 that retains activity against the omicron variant. The EUA for bebtelovimab is for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms, which is about 88 pounds) with a positive COVID-19 test, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options approved or authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

When Liver Disease Goes Unrecognized

Although liver disease is typically associated with people who drink excessive amounts of alcohol, it can also occur independent of alcohol consumption. That’s the case with those who have a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). It’s an ailment that’s becoming increasingly frequent and is, in fact, the most common type of liver disease in the United States, where it afflicts one out of four people. Also, studies in recent years have shown people with type 2 diabetes are at high risk for NAFLD and this risk is related to blood sugar control. The most common cause of death in people with NAFLD is cardiovascular disease, while a variety of NAFLD called NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) causes fibrosis and cirrhosis and can lead to cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Patients with schizophrenia, major depression, bipolar disorder have distinct reward neural mechanisms

Anhedonia and amotivation are common symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder, suggesting the need to explore the underlying behavioral and neural mechanisms in order to facilitate the development of effective therapeutic programs and social function rehabilitation. Accumulating evidence indicates that the nature of anhedonia may not be only due to deficits in pleasure experience or reward pursuit motivation, but may also be related to failure in translating emotional salience into effortful behavior. Most of the previous studies were mainly limited to behavioral measures and examination of patients with only one diagnostic group without comparison to other mental disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

People who abuse amphetamines have a higher risk for psychosis

Amphetamines can pull people into a vicious cycle of addiction, but new research now shows that people who abuse these stimulants are also five times more likely to develop psychosis than non-users. The effect of "speed" on neurotransmitter signaling in the brain often causes psychosis symptoms such as paranoia, voices...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is polycystic liver disease?

Polycystic liver disease (PLD) is a rare genetic condition in which a person develops cysts throughout their liver. Most people with PLD do not experience any symptoms. When symptoms do develop, they typically occur around the age of 50 years and may include abdominal pain, acid reflux, and shortness of breath. Doctors may treat the symptoms with medication and surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

New Study Shows 3 Doses of Pfizer–BioNTech COVID Vaccine Better Than 2

Kaiser Permanente study assessed of Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness against infection, hospitalization, and death up to 8 months after vaccination. A Kaiser Permanente study published today (February 14, 2022), in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas found that one month after a third dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness is higher for preventing infection and hospitalization than 2 doses of the vaccine after 1 month.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

Signs That Chronic Heart Failure Is Getting Worse

Your heart’s job is to pump blood around your body to supply all your organs with the oxygen they need to work well. When your heart doesn’t pump as strong and as efficiently as it’s supposed to, you have heart failure. As your heart struggles to pump...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Kidney and heart failure outcomes associated with SGLT2 inhibitor use

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) and heart failure affect many people worldwide. Despite the availability of pharmacological treatments, both diseases remain associated with considerable morbidity and mortality. After observations that sodium"“glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors - originally developed as glucose-lowering agents - improved cardiovascular and renal outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes, dedicated trials were initiated to evaluate the cardiovascular and kidney protective effects in patients with CKD or heart failure. The results of these clinical trials and subsequent detailed analyses have shown that the benefits of SGLT2 inhibitors are consistent across many patient subgroups, including those with and without type 2 diabetes, at different stages of CKD, and in patients with heart failure with preserved or reduced ejection fraction. In addition, post-hoc analyses revealed that SGLT2 inhibitors reduce the risk of anaemia and hyperkalaemia in patients with CKD. With respect to their safety, SGLT2 inhibitors are generally well tolerated. More specifically, no increased risk of hypoglycaemia has been observed in patients with CKD or heart failure without diabetes and they do not increase the risk of acute kidney injury. SGLT2 inhibitors therefore provide clinicians with an exciting new treatment option for patients with CKD and heart failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pewtrusts.org

Improved Opioid Treatment Programs Would Expand Access to Quality Care

Drug overdose deaths have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to provisional data, there were more than 100,000 fatalities in the 12-month period ending June 2021—a 20.6% increase over the previous 12 months.1. To address this crisis, states should expand their treatment offerings and remove unnecessary regulations so that...
HEALTH

