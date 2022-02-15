ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Mindful Eating

FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Nita Bijoor discusses the importance of...

www.foxcarolina.com

shefinds

Why People Who Eat This Carb After Noon Struggle To Lose Weight

While no foods should be completely “off limits” in a balanced diet, there is a direct correlation between certain foods–especially when consumed at a certain time of day–and weight gain. One of those is a common breakfast item that many of us with a sweet tooth might be inclined to reach for as a midday treat: pastries. Wait! These will almost certainly slow your weight loss progress, health experts warn.
DIETS
Knowridge Science Report

How to drink water to lose weight

Sufficient water intake helps in flushing out toxins from the body and gives a boost to the metabolism. Studies of older adults have shown that drinking water before each meal may increase weight loss by 2 kg (4.4 lbs) over a 12-week period. In one study, middle-aged overweight and obese...
DIETS
shefinds

4 Metabolism-Supporting Foods You Should Have Every Morning To Lose Weight By March, According To A Doctor

Dr. Amy Lee, is a board certified doctor in internal medicine, medical nutrition and obesity medicine and partner of Nucific:. As a weight loss specialist, I am all about using my knowledge in nutrition science to optimize my health. I am also a true believer in practicing what I preach to my patients because I have the benefit of learning this information through my years of training.
WEIGHT LOSS
Fstoppers

Drink This 30 Minutes Before Bed Daily to Melt Away Stubborn Belly Fat

It’s normal for your weight to fluctuate by a few pounds, even when you exercise regularly and eat well. Factors like hormone levels, stress, dehydration, and toxic exposure can cause your body to start gaining weight unexpectedly. Sometimes, the extra inches around your waist are simply caused by stubborn water weight.
YOGA
#Oakview Medicine
Knowridge Science Report

Is intermittent fasting safe for people with diabetes?

Intermittent fasting, also known as intermittent energy restriction, is any of various meal timing schedules that cycle between voluntary fasting and non-fasting over a given period. Methods of intermittent fasting include alternate-day fasting, periodic fasting, and daily time-restricted feeding. No food is allowed during the fasting period, but you can...
FITNESS
Knowridge Science Report

What’s the best diet for people with diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes worldwide. Diet is recognized as an essential part of treatment. But previous studies have reported mixed results. Uncertainty remains about which diet to choose. This Health & Medicine Lab video talks about the best diet for people with diabetes. If...
DIETS
psychologytoday.com

New Findings Show Dietary Supplement May Mimic the Benefits of Exercise

Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
LIFESTYLE
Bon Appétit

I Thought Intuitive Eating Was Just Another Diet—Until I Tried It

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Last summer I embarked on a road trip with my boyfriend across America for five months. On drive days, with all my attention on the road and none on planning my meals, I was either uncomfortably full of drive-by Dairy Queen or struggling to “eat healthy,” a.k.a. pecking at sad handfuls of nuts and seeds like a hangry bird. Whenever I ate a roadside burger and fries I felt nauseous (and a little guilty) afterward, yet the trail mix left my stomach gurgling like the cheap fuel in our rusted-out Subaru. I’d become estranged from food—yet also caught in its good-bad binary—and see-sawing between extremes had me tired, ashamed, and feeling out of control.
DIETS
goodhousekeeping.com

The Truth About Green Tea for Weight Loss, According to a Nutritionist

Every time you open TikTok or Instagram, there’s some new fad that promises to help you drop pounds fast — a new drink powder, appetite-suppressing gummies, yet another piece of “clothing” that will squeeze you so tight the fat just melts away like magic. The bad...
DIETS
abc27.com

Kid Eats : Healthy Teeth and Eating Habits

It’s Children’s Dental Month and Julie Stefanski is back for another segment of Kid Eats to help us keep our teeth in check. She’ll share alternatives to the sugary foods your little one may love and tips on keeping their teeth healthy even when they do indulge in a sweet treat.
KIDS
Who What Wear

FYI: Drinking These Teas Will Get Rid of Bloating Fast

I don't think it's an overgeneralization to say that we all have to deal with bloating at least once in our lives—and for a lot of us, let's be honest, it might be much more than that. It's true that bloating can feel uncomfortable, not to mention it's very annoying, but the good news is there are some ways to deal with it.
LIFESTYLE
healthcanal.com

11 Powerful Reasons Why Real Food Helps You Lose Weight

Today’s average diet contains highly processed foods heavy in harmful fats and empty calories that contribute to obesity. And obesity is a severe threat that drives many people to reduce weight by seeking supplements such as fat burners for men because the condition can cut your life expectancy in half.
DIETS
Fstoppers

A Nutrition Expert Just Said This Is More Important Than Losing Weight

A nutrition expert has devoted his time and attention to health and wellness issues. He even helped to create national guidelines for treating and preventing obesity. But Hill is leading the charge in rethinking what we believe to be a healthy lifestyle, suggesting that taking a holistic approach to wellness is of the highest importance—even more so than simply losing weight.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Knowridge Science Report

How this former meat lover heals his heart with plant-based diet

In a recent study, researchers suggest that reducing dietary cholesterol by focusing on overall heart-healthy diets remains good advice for keeping artery-clogging LDL cholesterol levels healthy. Heart-healthy diets are rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, poultry, fish, legumes, vegetable oils, and nuts. They also limit salt, red...
FITNESS
Houston Chronicle

Combating pandemic weight gain

Q: I’ve packed on a few pounds in the past year and a half. I think it’s because I am doing less out of the house (less work, play and socializing). Any suggestions? I don’t want to keep gaining weight. Laverne G., Gainesville, Fla. A: You’re not...
CANCER
Ethan Hawley

A Mindful Guide for Kundalini Yoga

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and shouldn't be considered medical or health advice. Consult with your doctor before making any physical changes to your lifestyle.

