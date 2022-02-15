Should businesses relax mask wearing? Local doctor weighs in

ORLANDO, Fla. — As coronavirus cases continue to decline in Florida and other parts of the country, some might be tempted to lose their face masks.

Pandemic fatigue set in long ago and when the delta variant finally seemed like it might be losing its grip, omicron took over with a vengeance.

Many folks concerned with contracting omicron were quick to once again mask up in public.

While omicron’s peak may be behind us, one local doctor shared some advice regarding the persistence of infections locally.

We caught up with Dr. Timothy Hendrix of AdventHealth Tuesday during his weekly virtual chat with WFTV.

He offered some perspective as to why Pfizer might have recently hit the pause button on seeking vaccine authorization for kids under the age of 5.

He also said that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Central Florida is still of concern.

“We still have a high rate of transmission in the community — we’re at 15%. Before omicron we were at 5% and it was at that point we started loosening restrictions,” Hendrix said.

We asked Hendrix, with infection rates dropping, when would be the right time for businesses to relax masking and social distancing measures.

“Now’s not the time,” Hendrix said.

“Businesses still need to hold to wearing a mask ... protecting their employees and making sure they’re wearing masks.”

