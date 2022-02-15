Super Bowl has 101 million TV viewers, up from 2021

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams recap Super Bowl week in Los Angeles, culminating in the Los Angeles Rams beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in LA’s home stadium. They discuss the game, the commercials and the halftime show, each of which is a financial ecosystem of its own. They also dive into the NFL’s looming offseason, which will be dominated by off-field headlines. Those include the sale of the Denver Broncos, which are expected to fetch at least $4 billion. That sale is viewed within the industry as a litmus test for soaring franchise valuations. The NFL...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO