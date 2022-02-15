Lafourche Water District No. 1 has asked residents of the Marydale Subdivision in Thibodaux to boil their tap water before drinking it due to a mainline leak that caused water pressure to drop.

"As a result of this event, the water in the affected area is of questionable microbiological quality," the district said this morning. "Therefore, as a precaution, this boil water advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded by the district."

The district recommends customers in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation, including fountain drinks. Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Boil water advisory issued for Marydale Subdivision in Thibodaux