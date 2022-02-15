ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) began a campaign to improve its value to shareholders last year that is paying off in the form of dividend increases and share buybacks. The company is focused on improving profitability and cash flow, expansion and growth, balance sheet strength, and above all, capital returns to...

