Public Health

With COVID rules eased, Barcelona embraces festival's return

By GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO - Associated Press
 2 days ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Crowds gathered in Barcelona's historic downtown to watch in awe and snap cellphone...

KIRO 7 Seattle

Czechs ditch COVID-19 pass rules, ease limits on crowds

PRAGUE — (AP) — The Czech Republic moved forward with easing coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, cancelling a requirement for people to present a certificate proving they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 to use services and attend public events. Beginning Thursday, people will no longer need a...
Germany eyes easing COVID rules; pharmacies to offer shots

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government is working on plans to relax coronavirus restrictions after the peak in new cases has passed, likely by the end of February. Unlike some of its European neighbors, Germany still has many pandemic restrictions in place that exclude unvaccinated people from restaurants, public venues and some stores.
Covid: Easing of Isle of Man border rules welcomed

The removal of isolation rules for travellers to the Isle of Man has been met with support from the public. The new measures mean those who are fully vaccinated can travel freely to the island without the need to undergo testing or isolation. One visitor said the changes would make...
Coachella organisers ease Covid-19 restrictions ahead of festival’s 2022 edition

Coachella attendees will not be required to present Covid vaccination certificates, negative tests or wear face masks at the festival this year. Organisers said lifting these restrictions was in compliance with California state health guidelines, adding that they could be reinstated in view of changing public health conditions. This could mean “changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements”, according to a statement posted on the official Coachella website. Organisers did add that face coverings were recommended to protect against desert dust.The music festival, which draws legions of fans to the Southern Californian desert every year, has experienced multiple...
Canada provinces move to ease Covid rules as trucker protest hardens

Truckers paralyzing the Canadian capital in anger at Covid rules showed no sign of backing down Tuesday, as several of the nation's provinces announced it was time to roll back restrictions that count among the world's toughest. With authorities struggling to bring the protest movement to heel, Saskatchewan in the country's west said Tuesday it was ready to lift all pandemic restrictions, with Quebec and Alberta also signaling plans to ease measures. In the capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- who a day earlier issued a stern warning the protests "had to stop" -- appeared to shift tone, saying he understood "how frustrated everyone is" and that "the time is coming when we will be able to relax." "We're all sick and tired of restrictions, of mandates, of having to make sacrifices," Trudeau said, adding, however, that vaccine mandates were the "way to avoid further restrictions."
You no longer need to take a COVID-19 test to travel to France - if you're vaccinated

If you're vaccinated, you no longer need to take a COVID-19 test to travel to France, regardless of where you are coming from. Since the emergence of the Omicron variant, only vaccinated arrivals from European Union countries could bypass France's testing rules. But now all vaccinated passengers, including those coming from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and more, are no longer required to take a test under new rules that came into effect on February 12.
Shielding Scunthorpe family's fear over Covid rules easing

A mother with a disabled daughter says the lifting of Covid restrictions has left vulnerable people "high and dry". Lorna Fillingham and 11-year-old Emily-May from Scunthorpe have been shielding at home since the start of the pandemic. Emily-May, who uses a wheelchair, has a rare genetic condition and is classed...
12 Ways to Spend Valentine’s Day in Europe Without Leaving the U.S.

Home > Destinations > Trip Ideas • Weddings & Honeymoons. Lusting after Europe's romantic vibes but don't want to break out the passport? These experiences will whisk you a world away for the weekend. Europe holds a powerful place in our collective romantic imaginations. We picture ourselves falling in...
Portugal drops most COVID-19 rules as Omicron ebbs

LISBON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - As an Omicron-fuelled wave of infections ebbs, Portugal said on Thursday it would drop most of its remaining coronavirus rules, including the requirement to show the COVID-19 digital pass to stay at hotels or a negative test to enter nightclubs. "This is a very important...
Half-term holidays: Latest travel rules for Spain, Greece, France and Italy

The half-term holidays are upon us – and with them, the opportunity for families to travel abroad as countries around Europe relax entry restrictions once more.Many destinations including the UK tightened rules at the tail-end of last year, as Omicron swept across the world.But following evidence that the variant - though more transmissible - appears to be less severe, the world is opening back up.Here are the entry requirements and basic domestic rules for some of British travellers’ favourite European holiday hotspots.SpainEntry requirementsOnly adults who can show proof of full vaccination are allowed into Spain – children aged under 12...
Germany's COVID case numbers drop as country waits for opening

BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Coronavirus case numbers have slightly dropped in Germany, as the government’s COVID-19 expert panel called for a gradual easing of restrictions in Europe’s biggest economy. Germany reported 76,465 new daily coronavirus cases on Monday, down 20% from the same day last week. The...
Covid-19: Teachers 'operating in the dark' as rules eased

Teachers are "making decisions in the dark" following the removal of Covid restrictions, a union has said. The National Association of Head Teachers said principals had not received updated advice from the Department of Education (DE). Legally-binding restrictions were removed by the Department of Health on Tuesday and replaced by...
