Military

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU, AAMER MADHANI - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 2 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported...

Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Ukraine fires mortars on separatist territory in breach of ceasefire, say Russia-backed rebels

Ukraine government forces have shelled areas within rebel-held territory to the east of the country, a breach of ceasefire agreements designed to bring an end to the conflict, according to Russian-backed separatist groups.Forces from the Ukrainian side were accused of using mortars, grenade launchers and a machine gun by the representatives of the would-be breakaway territory — the Luhansk People’s Republic — in the first reports of munitions being used in the conflict gripping Europe for more than a month now.“Armed forces of Ukraine have rudely violated the ceasefire regime, using heavy weapons, which, according to the Minsk agreements,...
Trumann Democrat

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict. World dignitaries raced...
Europe
Russia
Trumann Democrat

EXPLAINER: Russia-backed rebels a thorn in Ukraine's side

MOSCOW (AP) — Amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, tensions have also soared in the country's east, where Ukrainian forces are locked in a long conflict with Russia-backed separatists. More than 14,000 people have been killed in nearly eight years of fighting, and a sharp increase in...
TheDailyBeast

Putin Is Flat-Out Lying About Pulling Troops From Ukraine, U.S. Says

The glimmer of optimism that greeted Russia’s announcement that it was pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border looks to have been extinguished. A senior American official has reportedly accused the Kremlin of lying about its withdrawal, saying that Russia has actually sent 7,000 more troops to the border with Ukraine. The claim, reported by The New York Times, was then backed up by British officials who said Russia was bolstering defenses with helicopter and armored vehicle units. “Contrary to their claims, Russia continues to build up military capabilities near Ukraine,” Lt. Gen. Jim Hockenhull, the British chief of defense intelligence, said in a statement. “Russia has the military mass in place to conduct an invasion of Ukraine.” Western officials say they believe Russia has massed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine.
AFP

Ukraine and separatists trade claims of new shelling

The Ukrainian military and their Russian-backed separatist foes traded allegations of fresh ceasefire breaches on Friday, a day after the shelling of a kindergarten sent international tensions soaring.  Russian-backed separatists control the eastern parts of both regions. zak/dc/ach 
Reuters

Lukashenko arrives for talks with Putin on Russian force presence

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko landed in Moscow on Friday for talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin that Minsk said could determine how much longer Russian military forces remain in the ex-Soviet republic north of Ukraine. Russia's joint war games in Belarus, which are meant to...
