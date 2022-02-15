ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma health experts explain delays in COVID-19 vaccine for children

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Vaccines and Children (Grandbrothers/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma health experts explained the delays in the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

Parents with young children can expect a longer wait for the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials with Pfizer and the government said that more data is needed about how many doses should be given to children under the age of five.

The message from pediatricians and family physicians in Oklahoma was that there is no need to worry about safety. These delays are evidence that the vaccine approval process works.

“This is showing that we need more data to move forward and we’re not going to just vaccinate everyone without all the appropriate data, so what we know from the Pfizer data is the vaccine is perfectly safe, what we don’t have is the effectiveness,” said Dr. Donna Tyungu of OU Health.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration was supposed to discuss if children as young as six months should receive a two-dose vaccine this week. Friday, that agency changed the plan and said that they need to first see if a three-dose vaccine would be better.

“They want to get this right, nobody wants to just throw this out and just hope it works, they want the data, they want to do this right before they make the final decision,” said Dr. Mary Clark of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

Why it takes so much longer to get a vaccine approved for these younger age groups?

“Children are just very different from being babies, the body mass area, they change from being babies to being five years old,” Tyungu said.

As the wait drags on, what can parents do to keep their children safe?

Children who are able should wear a mask and those too young to do so, doctors said to try to avoid them being exposed to someone who is unvaccinated or untested.

Pfizer said that the data on a third show and how it works for this age group should be ready by early April.

