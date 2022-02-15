So This Is Why Your Baby Is Such A Wiggly Little Worm All The Time

Sometimes parenting can feel like a never-ending attempt to keep your kids from injuring themselves, despite their seemingly innate ability to find trouble in even the safest of spaces. Just when you think you have it under control, your baby starts rolling, crawling, pulling themselves up, and getting into everything. Before you know it, danger is all around you once again. Babies are particularly known for always sticking their arms and legs through crib bars, which makes parents relentlessly worry about them at night, afraid that at any moment they might hear their little one cry out in pain. If you’re wondering how to keep your baby from sticking their legs through a crib, the advice of medical experts is actually quite simple.

